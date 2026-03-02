Monday, March 2, 2026

Candace Owens Targets Erika Kirk in YouTube Special

Conservatives urge Erika Kirk to sue over evidence-free suggestions she was complicit in husband's murder...

Posted by Jose Nino
Candace Owens
Candace Owens/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Candace Owens launched her Bride of Charlie docuseries by comparing media coverage defending Erika Kirk to COVID vaccine messaging while claiming the widow fabricated her upbringing.

The premiere episode titled “A Wrinkle in Time” aired on Wednesday and garnered approximately three million YouTube views in less than 24 hours. 

Owens described the mainstream media response to her investigation as psychological manipulation.

“The mainstream media, of course, Zionists implied, are effectively telling you to roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine. Again, dopes. Tyler Robinson did it. Erica Kirk is grieving. Please allow her to do so in the privacy of the billion dollar charity that she took over,” Owens stated.

She defended her investigation by comparing it to coverage of other public figures.

“No one blinked when entire investigative series and books were written about Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle. ’cause they’re public figures. I’ve effectively endured 10 years in politics with nonstop exposes and investigations into my background. But we’re told Erica is somehow untouchable.”

The episode centered on claims that Kirk fabricated her background as being raised by a single mother. Owens played a clip from The Charlie Kirk Show where Erika stated “my dad was a stay at home dad for a few years and I gotta say it was really sweet and really special.”

“The only problem is that it’s just not true. Erica was not raised by a single mother, at all. Erica’s father Kent Brofey, by the way, he’s Kenneth Brofey, but he goes by Kent was always in her life, so much so that for entire years of her childhood, Kent was actually a stay at home dad,” Owens claimed.

The episode delved into Kirk’s family history, alleging her maternal great grandmother “was just constantly being arrested for running illegal slot machines” after immigrating from Syria. Owens also examined Kirk’s attendance at a charter school called Tesseract, which she noted was located in a building owned by a Jewish school.

Owens’ remarks triggered criticism from prominent conservative figures. Conservative media personality Ben Shapiro called Owens “an evil, twisted human being” and “a true vampire” in a video posted on X. He stated, “She is making money off the murder of Charlie Kirk by literally implicating his widow and everyone else at TPUSA in that murder, and then trying to dig up pseudo-dirt on the wife of the person who was murdered.”

I don’t know what to call that, other than evil trash.” Shapiro urged Erika Kirk to “sue the living hell out of Candace Owens” according to The  Hollywood Reporter.

Meghan McCain called the series “Pure, unadulterated, f**king evil” on X, writing “Who in God’s name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this? I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this.” 

Conservative political activist Laura Loomer characterized the docuseries as “depraved” and a “total harassment of a woman trying to be graceful and carry on her husband’s legacy.” 

Erika, for her part, has not publicly responded.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

