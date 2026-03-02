Report: Trump Scolded FBI Director for Undignified Behavior at Olympics

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump was reportedly displeased at FBI Director Kashyap Patel for his behavior on Feb. 22, when he joined the American men’s hockey players in the locker room Sunday for a rowdy celebration of winning the gold medal in the Winter Olympics.

Videos shared on social media showed a pumped-up Patel drinking beer from a bottle and spraying the rest around the locker room. After one of the players draped his gold medal around Patel’s neck, he joined the players as they jumped up and down.

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026

According to NBC News, Trump wasn’t too pleased with the antics.

“Trump — who does not drink — told Patel he was unhappy not only with that scene, but also with Patel’s use of government aircraft for the trip to Milan,” NBC reported Friday, citing an anonymous source.

Patel has come under heavy criticism in recent months, especially for his personal use of the FBI jet. According to an FBI whistleblower, his personal travels even delayed the FBI’s response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last September.

In the Kirk case, the FBI’s shooting reconstruction team was asked to fly to Utah to aid the investigation and process the scene.

“However, the team’s deployment was delayed by at least a day because of a Bureau plane and pilot shortage caused by the Director’s personal flights. FAA rules dictate the maximum flight duty, cumulative travel, and rest periods for pilots, and the FBI team could only travel after the pilots’ mandated rest periods were completed,” Sen. Dick Durbin said in a letter last week, citing the whistleblower.

Patel has also been taking heat for having FBI agents provide round-the-clock protection for his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, who doesn’t even live with him. The New York Times reported Saturday that Wilkins is escorted in her travels by Special Weapons and Tactics team members drawn from FBI field offices around the country.

An FBI spokesman said Wilkins needs the protection due to death threats.

Along with using taxpayer resources for personal benefit, Patel has reversed his position on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Patel previously expressed support for implementing warrant requirements for FISA 702, but he abandoned that position during his confirmation hearings—meaning he supports warrantless surveillance of Americans.

Patel also said that he’d shut down its headquarters and turn it into a “museum for the deep state.” Additionally, he’s yet to live up to promises such as that he’d release all the FBI’s files on notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.