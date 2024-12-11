John Kerry Awards Himself Portrait After Squandering $32M as Climate Czar

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration gave itself a parting gift by awarding former climate czar John Kerry his official portrait celebrating his tenure as secretary of state under the Obama-Biden administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled the portrait during a lavish reception in the Department of State’s Ben Franklin Room on Monday—nearly seven years after Kerry left the federal agency.

Blinken showered Kerry with over-the-top praise that ran contrary to reality: “For all this remarkable diplomatic work, for all the feats that he pulled off as Secretary, what’s equally inspiring, maybe more inspiring, is an enduring willingness to throw himself into causes that he believed in, even when the odds were long, even when it seemed impossible.”

Career grifter and hypocrite, John Kerry, got memorialized with a portrait – a reward for his unelected work as Secretary of State and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate along with his 45-person staff and a $11.4 billion annual "climate financing" budget to "support foreign… pic.twitter.com/gC3FkeR9Nu — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 10, 2024

Kerry similarly applauded himself, claiming he viewed his mission as secretary of state as always trying to “calm things down.” He made sure to pat outgoing President Joe Biden on the back for hiring him once again as his special presidential envoy for climate.

But while Monday’s ceremony aimed to whitewash Kerry’s scandal-plagued career, his actual record is far from admirable.

These sick people are all but openly calling for depopulation John Kerry talks about how farming is creating too many carbon emissions and needs to be cut back Yes, he wants to starve the world to “change the weather” These people are genocidal tyrants

pic.twitter.com/6auOrFIqES — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 30, 2023

Republicans in Congress repeatedly tried to defund his role as climate czar, slamming it for its lack of accountability and transparency despite its immense power.

“Over the last several years, we have witnessed a boondoggle of climate change spending, and our bill provides a much needed course correction in several key areas,” Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., said in 2023.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, echoed Diaz-Balart’s sentiments, even introducing legislation to defund Kerry’s office.

“Climate czar John Kerry is the poster child for the Biden administration’s anti-energy policies that are destroying both our economy and national security. … It’s time to defund anti-energy climate bureaucrats like John Kerry once and for all,” Roy said at the time.

John Kerry is a climate zealot destroying reliable American energy and doesn't deserve a dime of taxpayer funding. It's time to pass Rep. Roy's No Taxpayer Funding for CZARS Act (HR 4751) to defund John Kerry's office. https://t.co/rGtZVE6VYl pic.twitter.com/k1PvobL8Mp — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 12, 2024

Kerry’s office spent $16.7 million in tax dollars annually in 2022 and 2023 alone. According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky, Kerry committed the U.S. to several climate agreements without Congress’s approval and with little to no supervision during this time.

To make matters worse, Kerry refused to unveil the names of the shadowy figures running his office.

“I have two deputies and they are well known, they’re very experienced people, Rick Duke and Sue Biniaz … but I’m not going to go through all that,” Kerry claimed during a House hearing in 2023. “I’m not going to fill them in here in this way, because that would be a violation of our process within the State Department.”

He added, “I’m not going to go through them by name because that is not the required process of the State Department.”

Kerry faced a scathing ethics complaint from Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) for allegedly violating federal scientific integrity rules.

As reported by Fox News, the complaint was prompted after Kerry dubiously claimed, “15 million people are dying every single year around this planet as a consequence of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.”

PPT Director Michael Chamberlain rebuked Kerry’s inflated figures, saying this number appeared “to be a hysterical pronouncement of the most dangerous type.”

Chamberlain added, “It seems to have been made entirely without evidence – a phrase the American public frequently heard when evaluating statements from the previous administration – and designed to frighten the public to advance a political agenda.”