John Kerry, Biden’s Embattled Climate Czar, to Call It Quits

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is set to leave the Biden administration by the winter of 2024 to prop up the struggling Biden campaign’s climate agenda, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

Kerry, appointed by President Joe Biden as his chief climate representative since January 2021, will transition to articulating talking points for the Biden re-election campaign. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is reportedly working with Kerry on the transition from government work to the campaign.

Despite his office being within the Department of State, Kerry directly reports to Biden under a cabinet-level agreement, marking three tumultuous years as the first Biden-appointed climate “envoy.”

Although holding a high-ranking position comparable to other cabinet members requiring Senate confirmation, Kerry himself has not undergone Senate confirmation.

Kerry’s impending departure followed a scathing report from the Boston Herald, stemming from a Freedom of Information Request investigation.

The report revealed that his office spends a staggering $4.3 million in taxpayer funds for annual operations.

The Herald‘s investigation did not disclose the names of the high-ranking officers working under Kerry’s office due to so-called security concerns cited by the Department of State.

Furthermore, Kerry’s office faced scrutiny from the House Oversight Committee for an alleged collaboration with radical environmentalist groups.

In a Jan. 5 letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Comer stated, “The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is continuing its investigation into the activities of the office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC).”

Comer added, “Documents produced to the Committee reveal that the State Department sought and received feedback from leftist environmental groups on the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) and enabled those groups to influence U.S. foreign policy.”

Additionally, over two dozen Republicans introduced the No Taxpayer Funding for Climate Zealots Advancing Radical Schemes Act to defund Kerry’s office, according to Fox News.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the sponsor of the bill, stated on Twitter, “John Kerry is a climate zealot destroying reliable American energy and doesn’t deserve a dime of taxpayer funding.”