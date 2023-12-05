Cosmetically Enhanced Kerry Pushes Biden’s Campaign Pledge of Total Coal Ban

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration’s climate czar, John Kerry, faced criticism after issuing a dire warning against coal-fueled power plants, expressing a growing “militant” determination to enforce Biden’s pledge to ban coal.

“There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,” Kerry stated during the 2023 United Nations Climate Change summit.

Ep. 44 Another half-demented 80-year-old yelling about things he doesn’t understand. These are our leaders. They don’t care about our future because they don’t have one of their own. pic.twitter.com/iylpXALJjZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 4, 2023

“The reality is that we’re not doing it… I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in positions of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis,” he added.

Kerry’s unprecedented threats against coal were quickly challenged by conservative critics. They decried the pledge to globally ban coal, with lawmakers calling for the defunding of Kerry’s office, known as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

There are 220 US coal plants. They employ THOUSANDS, drive econs & supply 1/5 of US power. John Kerry called to eliminate ALL coal plants & says he’s becoming militant. This would destroy our competitiveness & standard of living. I support @RepChipRoy‘s bill to defund Kerry. pic.twitter.com/66jAWJjUX1 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) December 4, 2023

“There are 220 US coal plants. They employ THOUSANDS, drive econs & supply 1/5 of US power… This would destroy our competitiveness & standard of living,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., endorsing a law led by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., aimed at effectively eliminating Kerry’s office.

Fox Business host Stuart Varney criticized Kerry’s ideas as “crazy, unrealistic green goals.”

According to the Media Research Center, Varney said, “0% of America’s electricity supply today comes from coal. Kerry wants to abandon coal completely. You can’t build any new power plants and you will shut down the coal-fired power plants that we have already got probably by 2035.”

Despite previous pushback, Kerry has remained committed to a drastic ban on coal. Just over the weekend, Kerry announced that the U.S. would join the Powering Past Coal Alliance by 2035.

“We will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities,” Kerry claimed in a statement. “The first step is to stop making the problem worse: stop building new unabated coal power plants.”

But Kerry isn’t acting alone. His boss, scandal-ridden President Joe Biden, made banning coal a central part of his presidential campaign in 2020.

As recounted by the Federalist, Biden said during the first presidential debate in Ohio, “Nobody’s going to build another coal-fired plant in America. No one is going to build another oil-fired plant in America,” Biden said. “They’re going to move to renewable energy.”

John Kerry demands the end of coal plants. Here’s what Kerry won’t tell you: – Coal is inexpensive, abundant, and reliable

– Solar manufacturing plants run on coal

– Wind manufacturing plants run on coal

– EV battery factories are powered by coal Facts matter. pic.twitter.com/V8cX2injQu — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) December 4, 2023