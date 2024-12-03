Quantcast
Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Megyn Kelly: Joe Biden Did Not Pardon Hunter — He Pardoned Himself

'A couple of middle fingers for everyone right before he leaves office...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly / PHOTO: Screenshot / YouTube / Megyn Kelly

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly defied media spin Monday that President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, as a “good father” helping his only living son.

Instead, Kelly suggested on her podcast that Biden went back on his promise not to pardon his son because the Democrat president was saving his own skin ahead of the incoming Trump administration’s takeover.

Kelly noted that Biden’s pardon, which said his own Department of Justice “unfairly” targeted Hunter Biden due to their familial relationship, spans from Jan. 2014 through Dec. 2024—just before Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

She said Biden’s son, who was the vice president’s son at the time, had “no expertise” in energy.

“Now, why would you have to go back to all that stuff? I mean, we all know why. Because Joe Biden is pardoning himself and not just his son,” Kelly said. “He wants to make sure that all those alleged crimes, for which his DOJ already gave Hunter a pass, remain untouched.”

The political commentator pointed out that Biden promptly jetted off to Africa after issuing the statement pardoning his son, to which she sarcastically said, “Good on him.”

“A couple of middle fingers for everyone right before he leaves office,” Kelly remarked.

Biden’s statement, released Sunday, read in part: “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter—who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me—and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

Kelly introduced her guests, National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke and Rich Lowry, and said anyone who consumes media that is not far-left saw Biden’s pardon coming.

“We didn’t like it, we didn’t support it, but nobody believed his lies that he wasn’t gonna do it,” she said.

Ironically, Biden praised himself as a truth-teller in the final part of his statement.

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded,” the lame duck president wrote in part. “Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice—and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Clowns to the Left: Jill Biden’s 2024 Christmas Decorations Are Ready for the Circus
Next article
Butler DA Allegedly Refusing to Pursue Grand Jury Probe into Trump Shooting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com