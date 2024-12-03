Megyn Kelly: Joe Biden Did Not Pardon Hunter — He Pardoned Himself

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly defied media spin Monday that President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, as a “good father” helping his only living son.

Instead, Kelly suggested on her podcast that Biden went back on his promise not to pardon his son because the Democrat president was saving his own skin ahead of the incoming Trump administration’s takeover.

Kelly noted that Biden’s pardon, which said his own Department of Justice “unfairly” targeted Hunter Biden due to their familial relationship, spans from Jan. 2014 through Dec. 2024—just before Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

She said Biden’s son, who was the vice president’s son at the time, had “no expertise” in energy.

“Now, why would you have to go back to all that stuff? I mean, we all know why. Because Joe Biden is pardoning himself and not just his son,” Kelly said. “He wants to make sure that all those alleged crimes, for which his DOJ already gave Hunter a pass, remain untouched.”

The political commentator pointed out that Biden promptly jetted off to Africa after issuing the statement pardoning his son, to which she sarcastically said, “Good on him.”

“A couple of middle fingers for everyone right before he leaves office,” Kelly remarked.

Biden’s statement, released Sunday, read in part: “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter—who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me—and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

PARDON? President Biden decided to go back on his promise not to pardon his son Hunter. First, I think this is the right thing for a father to do. Second, this will create an interesting situation as Hunter will no longer be able to invoke the 5th Amendment and will have to… pic.twitter.com/nRoikxIDIy — @amuse (@amuse) December 2, 2024

Kelly introduced her guests, National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke and Rich Lowry, and said anyone who consumes media that is not far-left saw Biden’s pardon coming.

“We didn’t like it, we didn’t support it, but nobody believed his lies that he wasn’t gonna do it,” she said.

Ironically, Biden praised himself as a truth-teller in the final part of his statement.

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded,” the lame duck president wrote in part. “Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice—and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.”

