Jill Biden Praises ‘Spectacular’ Olympics Opening Ceremony That Mocked Christianity

(Headline USA) First lady Jill Biden praised Friday’s opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, despite widespread criticism that the woke performance—laden with Satanic imagery and LGBT virtue-signaling, including a man surrounded by children displaying his testicles—was insulting to Christians.

Leading the U.S. delegation to the Paris Olympics, Biden called the ceremony “spectacular” and joked that the U.S. would have to work hard to top it when the games are next held in Los Angeles in 2028, according to the Daily Wire.

“So, last night, it was just spectacular,” Biden told reporters.

“The rain did not dampen our spirits,” she continued. ” … Every step of the way, I was thinking to myself, oh my god, oh my god. How are we going to top this?”

The organizers of the opening ceremony have come under fire after the event started with an LGBT depiction of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of The Last Supper with Jesus and his disciples.

The ceremony’s tableau vivant featured multiple drag queens posed just like the disciples in da Vinci’s painting.

The French Catholic Church issued a statement blasting the “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity.”

The portrayal was so offensive that C Spire, a tech company based in Mississippi, announced it would be pulling its ads from the Olympics.

“We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics,” the firm said on X. “C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics.”

The outrage prompted a response from the Paris Olympics organizers, with spokesperson Anne Descamps issuing a half-hearted apology to believers who felt disrespected.

“There was clearly never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” she claimed during a news conference on Sunday. “On the contrary, I think we tried to celebrate community, tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we’re of course really sorry.”

The ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, defended the ceremony, saying, “We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that.”

It was unclear whether calls to boycott the Olympics would have any significant impact.

Jill Biden, who has been known for a fashion sense that closely resembles that of couch upholstery, has faced controversies before over her questionable praise of tastelessly woke performances.

A Christmas video that she posted last year was derided by many as seeming more like a terrifying acid trip than a festive start to the yuletide season.

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

She also waded into the controversy surrounding an inappropriate White House “pride” celebration that included a transgender activist flashing surgically constructed female breasts and another who had received a double mastectomy flashing a newly “masculine” chest.

While the display was slammed for being totally inappropriate for the venue, the first lady didn’t seem to think so, applauding the activists for their “bravery.”

“[F]for so many of you, just coming to this event is an act of bravery,” she noted.