Jeffrey Epstein Had Erectile Dysfunction, Ghislaine Maxwell Says

'Was it me?'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has released the transcripts from the interview it conducted with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell last month, revealing new details about her accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein, as well as a slew of other powerful businessmen and politicians.

The transcripts include details about Maxwell’s sexual relationship with Epstein, including that he apparently couldn’t maintain an erection when the two were in bed.

“Was it me?” she asked when he couldn’t get it up, according to the transcript.

“And he told me it was him,” she added.

Maxwell added that Epstein had a heart condition, and she had a medical condition of her own. Those conditions precluded them from having much sex, she claimed.

However, Maxwell also said Epstein started taking testosterone in the 2000s, making him more aggressive.

Despite Epstein’s purported medical conditions, Maxwell said he became increasingly infatuated with receiving massages from naked women.

According to the DOJ, Epstein sexually abused more than 1,000 women.

Headline USA is in the process of poring over the transcripts, and will report more details soon.

Much of the media has focused on the fact that Maxwell denied that President Donald Trump committed any wrongdoing around her.

Since her interview last month, Maxwell has been moved from federal prison in Florida to a cushier, lower-security camp in Texas after her DOJ interview. She was previously housed in the “honor dorm” of a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

