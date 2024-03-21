Ghislaine Maxwell Moved to ‘Honor Dorm’ in Low-Security Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to the “honor dorm” of a low-security prison in Tallahassee, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

“Maxwell’s cushy new digs in D South – the so-called ‘honor dorm’ – are reserved for 30 to 40 of the low-security Florida lockup’s best-behaved prisoners,” the Daily Mail reported Monday.

“There are two bunks per cell but so few occupants that the disgraced British socialite, 62, is almost guaranteed to have her own room as well as four times the storage.”

The Daily Mail spoke with an anonymous source who described Maxwell’s new home.

“The conditions in D South are more like the sort of thing Maxwell will have experienced when she attended boarding school as a young girl,” a “prison source” said.

“Everything is well-ordered, there’s less problems, less drama, fights are unheard of. Everyone gets along because they are so happy to be there.”

Investigative reporter Nick Bryant noted that the honor dorm is typically reserved for prisoners who are just about to be released.

Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked children for 2 decades & she was indicted on 1-count of child trafficking, a miscarriage of justice. In 2022, she was sentenced to only 20 years, & now she's in the "honor dorm," a cush place for prisoners prior to release.UGH! https://t.co/3Mh9lY1Maq — Nick Bryant (@Nick__Bryant) March 20, 2024

Maxwell’s move comes on the heels of a report about the squalid conditions of Maxwell’s prison.

Citing a report from Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, the Independent reported last month that “black filth smeared on walls, rodent infestations, and sanitary products being used to plug leaks in dilapidated living quarters are a few of the issues recorded” at Tallahassee FCI.

“The report highlighted the prison’s food service and storage facilities, with vegetables found rotting in fridges and mouldy bread served to inmates. The cafeteria was found to contain broken stools with sharp edges which could be used as weapons, leaking windows, and scores of dead insects,” the Independent reported.

“Food warehouses were found to contain ‘seriously unsanitary conditions,’ including evidence of droppings by rodents who had chewed through boxes of food, bags of cereal infested with insects, and rusted and warped food containers.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell has an appeal pending in her case, as her lawyers contest her conviction on five charges of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for the late pedophile financier to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyers reportedly told New York’s Second Circuit appeals court this week that she should not have been prosecuted for grooming Epstein’s victims because of a provision in his 2008 sweetheart plea deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.