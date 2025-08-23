Trump Vows to Fire Embattled Fed Governor

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump pledged Friday to fire Lisa Cook, the embattled governor of the Federal Reserve, if she does not resign.

Cook, appointed to her position by former President Joe Biden in 2022, is under scrutiny over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Addressing reporters, Trump said: “What she did was bad. I’ll fire her if she doesn’t resign.”

.@POTUS on Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook: "I'll fire her if she doesn't resign. What she did was bad, so I'll fire her if she doesn't resign." pic.twitter.com/1vEv7k7ar8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 22, 2025

According to Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Cook falsified documents to illegally obtain favorable mortgage loans.

Pulte’d preliminary investigation was referred to the DOJ, which is currently probing the claims.

According to Pulte, Cook “committed mortgage fraud by designating her out of state condo as her primary residence, just two weeks after taking a loan on her Michigan home where she also declared it as her primary residence.”

Cook’s second residence was in Atlanta, Ga.

He condemned Pulte’s alleged actions, saying “they undermine the faith and integrity of our System,” before adding: “It does not matter who you are – no one is above the law.”