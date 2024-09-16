Jean-Pierre, Daughter of Haitians, Chews Out Reporter Over Pet-Eating Question

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lost her composure on Friday when challenged about her claims that Haitian nationals in Ohio are part of a “vulnerable community” under attack.

Newsmax White House Correspondent James Rosen challenged whether there were any “invulnerable” communities. Rosen’s question appeared to counter the left’s narrative that illegal aliens and paroled immigrants are universally victims.

But Jean-Pierre was not interested in hearing Rosen’s question, snapping, “It’s not funny. … Wait a minute, hold on. Hold on, wait! Hold on. It’s not funny.”

As Rosen attempted to clarify his question, Jean-Pierre rudely interrupted him. “Not everybody wants to hear the sound of your voice, sir. Give me a second and I will tell you my answer. It’s not funny,” she retorted.

FIREWORKS: Newsmax correspondent @JamesRosenTV had a follow-up that, needless to say, KJP did not want to engage with…. Rosen: “Are there any invulnerable communities?” KJP: “Go ahead, Patsy.” VOA’s Patsy Widakuswara: “Thank you. Uh, one last try.” KJP [TO ROSEN]: “It’s not… pic.twitter.com/pMaiRuLkXa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 13, 2024

Video footage of the exchange, captured by the Media Research Center, was widely shared on X, with some criticizing Jean-Pierre’s unprofessional and dismissive behavior.

The confrontation followed a separate question about whether she took offense at accusations that Haitian nationals have been involved in pet thefts for consumption in Ohio.

Jean-Pierre, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, expressed offense at attacks on “any vulnerable community.” She added, “Not just a community that I belong to, and proudly belong to, but any community that is attacked wrongfully so in a hateful way.”

Presumably referring to President Donald Trump, Jean-Pierre said that “political leaders” should not attack foreign nationals. “That’s not who we should be. And if they’re gonna fall for conspiracy theories online, maybe they shouldn’t be our leaders,” she added.

Trump: Illegal aliens are eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/As1hgA0P6G — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 11, 2024

These allegations, along with other concerns, have prompted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to launch an investigation into how to block the arrivals of foreign nationals under the Biden-Harris administration.