Mad Biden Berates Foreign Reporter: ‘You Be Quiet When I Speak’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden threw his pledge of decency out of the window on Sunday when a British reporter asked about Russian threats of a potential war with the U.S.

Biden—about to converse with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer—showed no interest in the question and told the reporter to hush.

“I say you be quiet when I speak, okay? That’s what I say. Good idea?” Biden rudely said while sitting in front of Starmer and next to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The reporter, presumably a member of the British press corps traveling with Starmer, reiterated his question despite Biden’s berating.

“But what do you say to Vladimir Putin’s threat of war, sir? It’s a serious threat,” the journalist pressed, referring to Putin’s warning that any U.S. approval of long-range weapons for Ukraine could lead to war with Russia.

“You gotta be quiet and I’m going to make a statement, okay? Biden responded, turning back to Starmer and welcoming him to the White House.

This incident—first reported by the New York Post—is part of Biden’s pattern of berating reporters who ask pointed questions.

He previously referred to Peter Doocy, a White House correspondent for Fox News, as a “stupid son of a b*tch.” Doocy’s question about whether inflation was a “political liability” for the 2022 midterms triggered Biden’s anger.

In February 2024, Biden lashed out at Doocy during a press conference discussing Special Counsel Robert Hur’s findings on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. Hur cited Biden’s weak memory as a factor in recommending against criminal prosecution.

“How bad is your memory and can you continue as president,” Doocy asked, referencing Hur’s findings.

Biden then retorted, “My memory is so bad I let you speak.”

Seemingly taking cues from her boss, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday berated Newsmax’s James Rosen for challenging her on Haitian nationals.

“Not everybody wants to hear the sound of your voice, sir,” she rudely told Rosen.

This behavior, though unsurprising, contradicts Biden’s purported pledge to restore “decency” and “respect” to the White House if elected in 2020.