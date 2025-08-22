Saturday, August 23, 2025

JD Vance Trolls Reporter Who Asked About DC Approval Ratings

'I don’t know what poll you’re talking about maybe it’s the same poll that said that Kamala Harris would win the popular vote by 10 points...'

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President JD Vance had a snappy comeback for a reporter who claimed that “polls” showed DC residents opposed the federal takeover of the nation’s capital.

Vance was at Union Station on Wednesday visiting National Guard troops deployed to crack down on lawlessness when he was posed the question.

“Polls show that a majority of DC residents don’t support the Guard here. So what’s your message to the majority of DC residents?” the reporter asked.

Vance fired back: “I’m highly skeptical that a majority of DC residents don’t want their city to have better public safety and more reasonable safety standards within Washington, DC.”

Vance didn’t stop there, adding: “I don’t know what poll you’re talking about maybe it’s the same poll that said that Kamala Harris would win the popular vote by 10 points.”

Vance’s quip appeared to reference the media’s repeated insistence during the 2024 campaign that former Vice President Harris was comfortably ahead of Trump.

For instance, a PBS/NPR/Marist poll claimed Harris led by four points. The FiveThirtyEight polling average had her two points up. The BBC gave her a one-point edge.

Vance’s comments came as Trump deployed federal resources to confront spiraling crime and illegal immigration in Washington, DC.

