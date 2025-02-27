Jake Tapper Slammed for Cashing In on Biden’s Decline After Years of Dismissing It

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Who doesn’t love making money? Just ask Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor who spent years covering up President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline—only to cash in with a book deal claiming to expose it.

Tapper came under fire Wednesday after announcing his new book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. At the center of the backlash is the fact that Tapper once scolded Republicans for pointing out the very premise of his so-called exclusive.

The mother bleeping AUDACITY of you to do this after running 24-7 interference on behalf of him and mocking and attacking every single person who noticed Biden's decline. The MOTHER. BUH-LEEP-ING. AUDACITY. Have you no decency? Have you NO shame? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 26, 2025

In 2020, Tapper berated Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, for highlighting Biden’s decline at a campaign event months before the presidential election.

Defending her comments, Lara Trump told Tapper, “I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline—that’s what I’m referring to.”

In a dismissive tone, Tapper snapped back, “Okay. … It’s so amazing to me. A cognitive decline? I think you were mocking his stutter. I think you were mocking his stutter, and I think you absolutely have no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline!”

Without letting Lara Trump respond, he added, “I’d think that somebody in the Trump family would be sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses, diagnosing politicians from afar.”

Fast-forward to 2024, and now Tapper apparently has the standing to diagnose Biden himself. His book, co-written with Axios reporter Alex Thompson, purportedly features interviews with more than 200 White House insiders, Democratic leaders and others detailing Biden’s struggles as the oldest president in history.

Seems like a good time to remind everyone that in 2020 Jake Tapper, first, accused me of making fun of people with a stutter (an atrocious accusation) and then attempted to shut me down and ended our interview when I tried to warn people of Joe Biden’s very obvious cognitive… pic.twitter.com/ZOxSGQP13J — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) June 27, 2024

Tapper’s so-called exclusive reporting has long been covered by conservative outlets. Headline USA, for instance, has a “Biden gaffes” tag compiling dozens of reports reporting on Biden’s mental acuity.

Despite this, Tapper is preparing for his book to be released on May 30, 2025.

Headline USA reached out to Tapper with questions about how much money he was paid for the book deal and whether he plans to apologize to Lara Trump or conservative outlets for dismissing their reporting.

He was one of dozens of reporters who ignored Biden’s decline—even before he took office in 2021. The legacy media, including Tapper’s CNN, spent years dismissing Republicans and reports showing Biden confused, stumbling over his words and appearing frail in public.

The cover-up fell apart after Biden’s first presidential debate with Trump in the summer of 2024, when millions of Americans witnessed just how diminished he was.