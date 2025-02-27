Quantcast
Jake Tapper Slammed for Cashing In on Biden’s Decline After Years of Dismissing It

'I think you absolutely have no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
CNN anchor Jake Tapper (Screenshot/CNN's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Who doesn’t love making money? Just ask Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor who spent years covering up President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline—only to cash in with a book deal claiming to expose it. 

Tapper came under fire Wednesday after announcing his new book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. At the center of the backlash is the fact that Tapper once scolded Republicans for pointing out the very premise of his so-called exclusive. 

In 2020, Tapper berated Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, for highlighting Biden’s decline at a campaign event months before the presidential election. 

Defending her comments, Lara Trump told Tapper, “I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline—that’s what I’m referring to.” 

In a dismissive tone, Tapper snapped back, “Okay. … It’s so amazing to me. A cognitive decline? I think you were mocking his stutter. I think you were mocking his stutter, and I think you absolutely have no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline!”  

Without letting Lara Trump respond, he added, “I’d think that somebody in the Trump family would be sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses, diagnosing politicians from afar.” 

Fast-forward to 2024, and now Tapper apparently has the standing to diagnose Biden himself. His book, co-written with Axios reporter Alex Thompson, purportedly features interviews with more than 200 White House insiders, Democratic leaders and others detailing Biden’s struggles as the oldest president in history. 

Tapper’s so-called exclusive reporting has long been covered by conservative outlets. Headline USA, for instance, has a “Biden gaffes” tag compiling dozens of reports reporting on Biden’s mental acuity. 

Despite this, Tapper is preparing for his book to be released on May 30, 2025.  

Headline USA reached out to Tapper with questions about how much money he was paid for the book deal and whether he plans to apologize to Lara Trump or conservative outlets for dismissing their reporting. 

He was one of dozens of reporters who ignored Biden’s decline—even before he took office in 2021. The legacy media, including Tapper’s CNN, spent years dismissing Republicans and reports showing Biden confused, stumbling over his words and appearing frail in public. 

The cover-up fell apart after Biden’s first presidential debate with Trump in the summer of 2024, when millions of Americans witnessed just how diminished he was.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
