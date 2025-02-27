Biden-Appointed, Canadian-Born Judge Faces Impeachment Over Bizarre USAID Ruling

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the Biden-appointed federal judges blocking President Donald Trump’s 2025 agenda may soon face impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors following a bizarre ruling demanding that USAID funding be resumed.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, appointed by Biden in 2024, ordered the Trump administration to continue USAID’s funneling of hundreds of millions to foreign organizations.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., took issue with the ruling and vowed to introduce articles of impeachment against Ali on Wednesday. The congressman also pointed out that Ali had not renounced his Canadian citizenship at the time of his judicial nomination in 2024.

“Judge Ali has a history of attacking President Trump and advocating for far-Left radicalism,” Ogles wrote on X. “Not to mention his presumed allegiance to a foreign nation, which will consequently receive funding under his ruling.”

Ogles added, “He has repeatedly demonstrated himself to be a partisan hack and should be held accountable. He has no business being on the bench.”

1/ He has only been a U.S. citizen since 2019 and does not appear to have renounced his Canadian citizenship. See page 1: https://t.co/ztHdmoB6II — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 26, 2025

Ogles also referenced Ali’s admission in his Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire that he maintained his Canadian citizenship.

“If I am so fortunate to be confirmed, I would take any further steps to renounce my Canadian citizenship as needed to fulfill my duties, including if such steps were required by law,” Ali wrote, though it is unclear whether he has followed through on this pledge.

Ogles pointed to Ali’s history as an anti-Trump activist and former executive director of the MacArthur Justice Center, a radical leftist non-profit.

Under Ali’s leadership, MacArthur called for the defunding of the police. He also opposed Trump’s 2017 so-called Muslim ban and portrayed Trump as a racist in court filings.

5/ During his time at the Center, the organization also advocated for making "police departments obsolete." It's still on X: pic.twitter.com/7jGuyTd4Km — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 26, 2025

Headline USA reached out to MacArthur’s press office after business hours for comment on Ali’s citizenship and Ogles’s impeachment efforts.

Ali would be the second judge targeted by Ogles for impeachment. On Monday, Ogles sought impeachment for U.S. District Judge John Bates for “attempting to force” the Trump administration’s CDC, HHS and FDA to restore “restore radical LGBTQ propaganda on taxpayer-funded websites.”

Responding to Bates’s ruling, Ogles said, “Requiring taxpayer funds to disseminate information endorsing the castration of children is repugnant. D.C. U.S. District Court Judge John Bates’s order demonstrates a purposeful disregard for President Trump’s authority, serial incompetence, and blatant weaponization of his bench. In short, Judge Bates joins the ranks of hundreds of political activists disobeying their oaths to score political points.”