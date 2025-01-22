Lip Reader Reveals Obama’s Pleas to Dubya at Trump’s Inauguration

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A lip reader has come forward with her interpretation of what former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush whispered to each other during President Donald Trump’s historic inauguration on Monday.

Social media influencer Jackie Gonzalez, known for her viral lip-reading videos on TikTok, posted a clip interpreting the now-famous interaction between Bush and Obama, which unfolded inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Gonzalez, who is deaf, alleged Obama greeted Bush with a simple, “Good to see you.” Obama then leaned toward Bush, who was standing next to former First Lady Laura Bush, and allegedly quipped, “How can we stop what’s happening?”

Obama’s remarks prompted laughter from both Bush and his wife.

While Gonzalez warned that her lip readings may not be accurate, many users on X took her interpretation as truth.

According to the New York Post, some users speculated that Obama’s alleged comment referred to Trump’s inauguration ceremony, wondering whether Obama wanted to “stop” it.

Others suggested Obama wanted to “stop” the frequent applause that followed the arrival of each special guest at Monday’s ceremony.

For instance, applause broke out at the arrival of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The same occurred at Bush’s arrival.

BREAKING: Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Live updates: https://t.co/5qd05y9vPp pic.twitter.com/i7qt5l5BcP — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2025

Jenna Bush Hager, one of Bush’s daughters, also reacted to the viral exchange, joking that Obama had been a “bad influence” on her dad.

“You all already guessed what moment has been blowing up our family group chat,” Bush Hager said on Today. “Yeah, my dad went viral for these cutaway shots during yesterday’s broadcast. The internet’s obsessed with this little smile and goofy expression.”

She added, “You guys, you can’t just blame him because it looks like my dad was also seated next to a bad influence. Take a look at what former President Barack Obama had to say.”