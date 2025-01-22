‘DEI’ Philly Mayor Can’t Spell Eagles in Humiliating Gaffe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker left many critics scratching their heads after failing to spell the name of the Philadelphia Eagles during a press conference ahead of the team’s playoff victory on Sunday.

Parker held the press conference to address inclement weather in Philadelphia. The event took an embarrassing turn when Parker encouraged residents to travel carefully to the Eagles games against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Let me be 101% clear: traveling to the Eagles game today is essential travel. If you are driving, just go slow but get there. […] making it to our Philadelphia Eagles game today is essential,” Parker said.

Then came Parker’s fumble: “Listen, we’ve got to do this. Let me hear you all say, E-L-G-L-E-S! Eagles! Let’s Go Birds!”

The embarrassing gaffe, captured first by NBC10 Philadelphia, did not go viral until Tuesday afternoon when users flooded X with mocking responses.

“The DEI mayor of Philadelphia can’t spell Eagles,” wrote pro-MAGA user Vince Langman to his 275,000 followers.

“Democrats are led by morons. Here’s Philly’s mayor attempting to lead an Eagles chant,” OutKick founder Clay Travis posted on his page, where he boasts of 1.3 million followers.

“What has become of American education?” wrote X personality Ian Miles Cheong. He has 1.1 million followers.

Parker seemingly dismissed the criticism by making light of the situation while addressing reporters at a Tuesday event.

“We don’t promise perfection, I’m so happy that I never have, especially after I couldn’t spell Eagles right,” Parker said while chuckling, according to NBC10.

This isn’t the first time Parker, who became mayor in 2024, has faced viral ridicule.

Last summer, as then-Vice President Kamala Harris was searching for a running mate, Parker triggered an online frenzy by giving the impression she had accidentally leaked Harris’s pick.

Parker launched a campaign ad to promote Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for “vice president.”

According to Philadelphia-based journalist Ernest Owens, the video was supposed to go live after Harris announced her pick.

The effort seemingly backfired as Harris ultimately settled with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, snubbing Shapiro entirely.