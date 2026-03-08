Sunday, March 8, 2026

Islamist Mass Shooter Worked at Tesla

'This lawsuit seeks to determine what Tesla knew and why this early incident wasn’t taken seriously...'

Posted by Ken Silva
An Austin police officer guards the scene on West 6th Street at West Avenue after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The gunman who opened fire outside a crowded Texas bar and killed two people in an attack that wounded 14 others was previously subject to an assault complaint at his place of employment: a Tesla factory in Austin.

The Austin American-Statesman reported the news about 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, revealing that he’s the subject of a co-worker’s lawsuit that accuses Tesla of failing to maintain a safe work environment. The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Lillian Mendoza Brady, reportedly said she only learned the identity of her assaulter after he appeared injured the news in connection to the March 1 shooting.

“If Tesla had information about Diagne’s violent behavior before he attacked Lillian Brady and failed to act, then not only might her assault have been prevented, it may have been an early warning sign of a far greater danger,” said Bob Hilliard, Brady’s attorney, as reported by the American-Statesman. “This lawsuit seeks to determine what Tesla knew and why this early incident wasn’t taken seriously.”

According to the lawsuit, the assault took place on a company-allowed prayer break.

“Brady repeatedly asked Tesla for her assailant’s name so she could press charges, but the company refused. She’d never seen Diagne before that day,” the American-Statesman reported.

Diagne is originally from Senegal, according to multiple people briefed on the investigation. He first entered the U.S in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and became a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a U.S. citizen, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Officers in Austin shot and killed the gunman, who used both a pistol and a rifle to carry out the attack, police said. The FBI said the shooting was being investigated as a potential act of terrorism, due at least in part to the fact that he was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah,” and another shirt with an Iranian flag design.

Federal authorities said that Diagne had not been on their radar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

