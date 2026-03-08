US Intelligence Report: War Unlikely To Achieve Regime Change in Iran

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) A classified report from the US’s National Intelligence Council has found that even a large-scale US assault on Iran is unlikely to oust the Islamic government and military establishment, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The intelligence report was completed about one week before the US and Israel launched the war on February 28 with major airstrikes, including Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Despite the slaying of Khamenei, the government remains intact, and Iran’s military continues to launch counterattacks against Israel and US bases in the region.

Thousands of pro-government Iranians attend Friday prayers in Tehran at Imam Khomeini prayer hall during US-Israeli attacks on Iran on March 6, 2026 (ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect)

The report said that if Khamenei were killed, the Iranian government would undertake the process to replace him, which it has done by appointing a temporary council to oversee the transition until a new leader is chosen by the Assembly of Experts. A source told the Post that it was “unlikely” the fractured opposition in Iran would be able to take power.

While several Trump administration officials have denied that the US is seeking regime change, President Trump has made clear that it’s his ultimate goal. He said last week that he wanted a say in choosing Iran’s next leader and called for the country’s “unconditional surrender.”

US officials also told the Post that, so far, there’s no sign of an uprising against the Iranian government or of fissures within it that could result in a new regime. Israeli officials have also told Israeli media that there’s no sign of Iranian military collapse despite the heavy US-Israeli air campaign.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.