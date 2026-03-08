Sunday, March 8, 2026

US Military Confirms Death of 7th American Soldier in Iran War

According to CENTCOM, the soldier died of wounds sustained in an Iranian attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A US Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in the Iran war, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware PHOTO: US Air Force
A US Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in the Iran war, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware (US Air Force photo)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comUS Central Command on Sunday confirmed the death of a seventh US soldier in President Trump’s war with Iran, as Iranian missiles and drones have successfully struck US bases in the region.

CENTCOM said the soldier had died of wounds sustained by an earlier Iranian attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia. “Last night, a US service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on US troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1,” the command said.

“This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Major combat operations continue. The identity of the fallen warrior will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” CENTCOM added.

The six other soldiers who have been confirmed to have died were killed by an Iranian drone attack on a make-shift operations center at a port in Kuwait. According to media reports, the six US troops had not been given any warning that the drone was approaching.

President Trump and his top officials have been warning that more Americans are likely to be killed as the war drags on, as the Pentagon has acknowledged that its forces are having trouble intercepting Iran’s Shahed drones.

According to a tally from Al Jazeera, Iranian attacks have also killed at least 11 people in Israel, and several people have been killed in Gulf states that host US military bases. After nine days, US-Israeli strikes on Iran have killed more than 1,300 people, according to the Iranian government’s figures. A US-based rights group has said that it has confirmed the death of more than 1,200 Iranian civilians.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Islamist Mass Shooter Worked at Tesla
Next article
Report: Trump Has ‘Serious Interest’ in Sending Troops Into Iran

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com