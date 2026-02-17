Instagram Suspends AIPAC Watchdog Account With 137,000 Followers

(José Niño, Headline USA) Instagram removed the Track AIPAC watchdog account from its platform over alleged intellectual property and trademark violations, according to Middle East Monitor, placing the project at risk of permanent deletion if an appeal fails within a 180-day window.

Founded in 2024 by Cory Archibald and Casey Kennedy, Track AIPAC built its reputation as a transparency resource documenting financial contributions, political endorsements and electoral influence exercised by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The project compiles Federal Election Commission records on pro Israel political expenditures, identifies which congressional representatives receive the greatest lobby support, and actively backs challengers running against AIPAC funded incumbents.

The account grew to 137,000 followers by serving voters and activists working to establish AIPAC financial backing as a political liability rather than an asset for candidates seeking office.

Per Middle East Monitor, Track AIPAC publicly announced the removal, stating the platform cited trademark violations while offering no specific explanation identifying what content triggered enforcement action. The organization committed to challenging the decision through formal appeal channels while directing supporters toward its website and X account.

The timing coincides with a period of significant turbulence for AIPAC’s political standing. The lobby’s historically unassailable reputation has eroded substantially since Israel’s military operations in Gaza intensified, with Democratic candidates and voters increasingly treating AIPAC endorsements and donations as electoral burdens rather than advantages.

The consequences of this shift have become tangible across American electoral and legislative politics. Multiple lawmakers have severed financial ties with AIPAC, returned existing contributions or publicly criticized the lobby’s direction. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Ma., declared last October he would give back AIPAC funds and reject future support, citing fundamental disagreements with how the organization aligns itself with current Israeli government positions.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino