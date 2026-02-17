Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Instagram Suspends AIPAC Watchdog Account With 137,000 Followers

Instagram cites trademark violations without specifying what content triggered the removal action...

Posted by Jose Nino
File - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Instagram removed the Track AIPAC watchdog account from its platform over alleged intellectual property and trademark violations, according to Middle East Monitor, placing the project at risk of permanent deletion if an appeal fails within a 180-day window.

Founded in 2024 by Cory Archibald and Casey Kennedy, Track AIPAC built its reputation as a transparency resource documenting financial contributions, political endorsements and electoral influence exercised by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The project compiles Federal Election Commission records on pro Israel political expenditures, identifies which congressional representatives receive the greatest lobby support, and actively backs challengers running against AIPAC funded incumbents.

The account grew to 137,000 followers by serving voters and activists working to establish AIPAC financial backing as a political liability rather than an asset for candidates seeking office.

Per Middle East Monitor, Track AIPAC publicly announced the removal, stating the platform cited trademark violations while offering no specific explanation identifying what content triggered enforcement action. The organization committed to challenging the decision through formal appeal channels while directing supporters toward its website and X account.

The timing coincides with a period of significant turbulence for AIPAC’s political standing. The lobby’s historically unassailable reputation has eroded substantially since Israel’s military operations in Gaza intensified, with Democratic candidates and voters increasingly treating AIPAC endorsements and donations as electoral burdens rather than advantages.

The consequences of this shift have become tangible across American electoral and legislative politics. Multiple lawmakers have severed financial ties with AIPAC, returned existing contributions or publicly criticized the lobby’s direction. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Ma., declared last October he would give back AIPAC funds and reject future support, citing fundamental disagreements with how the organization aligns itself with current Israeli government positions. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
AOC Ridiculed after Claiming Venezuela Is Below Equator  
Next article
Rep. Byron Donalds Pursued New Wife While Already Married

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com