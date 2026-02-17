Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Rep. Byron Donalds Pursued New Wife While Already Married

A sweet social media tribute turned Into a public relations nightmare...

Posted by Jose Nino
Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds / IMAGE: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., found himself in an unexpected controversy after his wife Erika posted a Valentine’s Day tribute that inadvertently revealed he had pursued her while still married to his first wife.

According to The Daily Beast, Erika Donalds shared a photo on X recounting how the relationship began at Florida State University’s Oglesby Student Union in the fall of 1999, with their first date taking place on Valentine’s Day 2000. Byron, who’s running to be Florida’s next governor, enthusiastically reposted the tribute to his 1.1 million followers, writing, “I remember that day. You were beautiful then, and you are still beautiful now. I love you @ErikaDonalds! Happy Valentines Day!!”

The problem was immediately obvious to anyone familiar with public records. Donalds had married Bisa Hall on June 15, 1999, roughly three months before he allegedly approached Erika at the student union. Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan was among the first to call it out. “Insane that she just tweeted out these dates, given it is a matter of public record that he was married to his first wife at the time, just married in fact,” Hasan wrote on X.

Donalds divorced Hall in 2002 and married Erika Lees, now Erika Donalds, in March 2003. 

The Daily Beast noted that Hall’s own account adds further complexity. In a previous interview with WGCU, she described their marriage as primarily arranged so she could access cheaper in-state tuition through his Florida residency. They never lived together as a conventional couple. Early divorce discussions arose, and Donalds reportedly refused. “‘No, I don’t want to lose my wife,'” Hall recalled him saying. Yet he began an affair with Lees shortly after.

Hall said she held out hope until Donalds ended things with Lees and told her he wanted to reconcile. That hope collapsed when Lees revealed a pregnancy and Donalds pushed for a swift divorce.

Hall told WGCU she was stunned watching her ex-husband reinvent himself as a Trump loyalist. “To see him now, out there saying, ‘I’m a conservative black man,’ and I’m like, ‘Since when?'” she said. “He wasn’t talking about politics at all. To see him now, it’s like, ‘When did this happen?'”

The controversy surfaces as Donalds campaigns to become Florida’s next governor with President Donald Trump’s backing. If elected, he would become the first black Republican governor in U.S. history. The Daily Beast has reached out to Donalds for comment.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Instagram Suspends AIPAC Watchdog Account With 137,000 Followers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com