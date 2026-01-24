Influencers Banned from Miami Nightclubs after Playing Ye’s Hitler Song

(José Niño, Headline USA) A Miami Beach nightclub sparked outrage after videos emerged showing far right influencers celebrating to Kanye West’s banned track glorifying Hitler, leading to employee terminations and industry wide bans.

On the evening of January 17, 2026, seven far right and manosphere influencers created a firestorm of controversy at Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach. Videos circulated online showing the group singing along to Kanye West’s prohibited song, “Heil Hitler” featuring lyrics that repeatedly chant praise for Hitler. The livestreamed nightlife outing reached approximately 50,000 viewers and featured participants performing Nazi salutes while the track played over the venue’s sound system.

Nick Fuentes, Sneako, Clavicular, Andrew and Tristan Tate were at a Miami nightclub where Ye’s song “Heil Hitler” was played at their request.

The club released a statement condemning it being played. People being fired and attendees banned? pic.twitter.com/knOdE1L6Lb — Cult of Moo-wu (@VHS_Archive) January 18, 2026

The group included nationalist personality Nick Fuentes, British American brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate who face criminal charges in Romania, and several other provocateur style content creators such as “looksmaxer” Clavicular, Muslim streamer Sneako, and Myron Gaines of the Fresh & Fit podcast. The Tate brothers had their Romanian travel ban lifted in early 2025 following reported pressure from the Trump administration, allowing them to visit Florida.

Upon arriving at Vendôme as VIP customers, the group requested the song during their bottle parade, the theatrical presentation of purchased alcohol. Club staff complied, and the song played over the venue’s sound system as influencers chanted along. Multiple participants streamed portions of the evening to their combined audiences.

Kanye West released the track on May 8, 2025, deliberately timing it to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat. The song features West and his group chanting praise for Hitler, and concludes with a lengthy sample from a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech. According to German outlet Deutsche Welle, the track remains illegal to distribute in Germany and was swiftly removed from all major streaming platforms including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, an Orthodox Jew whose grandparents’ families died during World War II, issued one of the strongest denunciations in a post on Twitter. “I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by these videos of twisted individuals glorifying Hitler and the murder of millions,” Meiner stated last Sunday.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation was also critical of this incident. “Adolf Hitler orchestrated the systematic murder of six million Jews and millions of others in the most industrialized genocide in history,” the organization stated. “To chant his name in celebration, raise arms in salute, or treat it as a party anthem mocks the victims and desecrates the memory of the dead.”

Within 24 hours, Vendôme issued a public statement acknowledging the content as “deeply offensive and unacceptable.” By January 20, Vendôme announced termination of three employees, permanent bans for all individuals involved, and implementation of strict content controls.

Clavicular, a 19 year old influencer, demonstrated aggressive defiance in a livestream. “I’m not sorry. I do not apologize for what I did. I would do it again today,” he declared.

Andrew Tate appeared on the Patrick Bet David Podcast to distance himself from the incident. “I didn’t want to go to the club,” Tate claimed, emphasizing he was not dancing or repeating the song’s lyrics, per a report by Times of Israel.

Evidence suggests a coordinated hospitality industry response. David Grutman, operating a hospitality empire through his Groot Hospitality company, reportedly issued lifetime bans from all venues in his portfolio, according to a report by JFeed.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino