In Major Upset, Cuomo Concedes Primary to Mamdani

(The Center Square) Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has conceded the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor to progressive underdog Zohran Mamdani. The 33-year-old Mamdani currently serves as a member of the New York General Assembly representing Queens.

Mamdani ran on a platform that focused on making life more affordable for New Yorkers, though his Muslim faith, views on Israel and Palestine, and age often overshadowed local politics throughout the campaign.

Among the young assemblyman’s chief concerns are affordable housing, free public transit, and child care. His grassroots campaign even led him to walk from one end of Manhattan to the other in record heat Monday to get the word out.

The campaign also participated in cross-endorsement with City Comptroller Brad Lander who made headlines after being detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers when escorting a man from immigration court. Lander and Mamdani asked voters to rank themselves and the other in first and second place respectively without ranking Cuomo at all.

“Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won,” said Cuomo, who had amassed the support of Democratic heavyweights including former President Bill Clinton, despite his own struggle to move past the sexual harassment scandals that prompted him to resign from his role as governor.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, received support from progressive leaders Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont well as young upstarts like activist David Hogg of Leaders We Deserve.

Cuomo’s campaign released the following statement:

“I called Assemblyman Mamdani to congratulate him on tonight’s victory. I also thank my team, which did a great job during this campaign. I want to look at all the numbers as they come in and analyze the rank choice voting. I will then consult with my colleagues on what is the best path for me to help the City of New York, as I have already qualified to run for mayor on an independent line in November.”

The New York City primaries feature ranked choice voting, which means that the final tally won’t be complete for days. Throughout this process, voters whose first choices were eliminated have their votes redistributed to the next candidate they ranked until a winner is determined with a majority over 50%. Mamdani’s lead in both first and second choice ballots, however, was sufficient to predict the final outcome just hours after polls closed.

Mamdani, and Cuomo if he chooses to run a campaign as an independent, will go on to face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams in the general election. Adams has been beset by scandal since federal charges of bribery, fraud, and illegal campaign contributions were levied at him in 2024. Those charges were later dropped at the instruction of President Donald Trump shortly after he took office.

If elected, Mamdani will be the first Indian-American and first Muslim to serve in the role.