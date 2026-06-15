Monday, June 15, 2026

Immigration Agent Fires Gun After Being Hit by Vehicle in New Jersey, Police Say

An email seeking comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not immediately returned…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in New York, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(Headline USA) A federal immigration agent was struck by a vehicle Monday and fired his gun while attempting to apprehend someone in New Jersey, police said.

The agent’s gunfire possibly struck the vehicle as it left the scene, Stafford Township police said in a written statement.

“The agent reportedly sustained unknown injuries,” police said, adding that it was unknown whether the motorist was hurt. “There is no reason to believe there is any concern for the public’s safety.”

An email seeking comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not immediately returned. Photos posted online showed a masked agent sitting on the ground, leaning against a vehicle bumper, before being placed on a stretcher.

The incident occurred on Route 72 in Stafford Township’s Manahawkin community, roughly 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) east of Philadelphia.

There is no universal training standard for law enforcement to shoot at a moving vehicle. But most police departments and federal guidance bar shooting unless the driver poses an imminent threat of deadly force beyond the car itself. 

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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