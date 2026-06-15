Knicks’ NBA Title Celebrations Draw Arrests, Hefty Police Security Bill

(Chris Wade, The Center Square) New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch is praising the city’s officers after celebrating Knicks fans blocked intersections, damaged police cruisers and set school buses on fire Saturday night following the team’s NBA championship win.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, to win the third league title in team history and the first in 53 years. After the victory, tens of thousands of fans took to the streets outside Madison Square Garden and on the surrounding blocks, which led to more than 60 arrests, the New York Police Department said.

At least 10 officers were injured during the mayhem and violence, authorities said.

Mobs clashed with police, looted stores, and attacked a convoy of World Cup shuttle buses, smashing windows, and setting several ablaze while others climbed on top of light poles, traffic lights, structures and scaffolding, police said.

“As the game progressed and then following the game, the crowds became increasingly destructive, and there were many incidents of incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior,” the New York Police Department said in a statement.

A 17-year-old was shot several blocks north of Madison Square Garden and an ambulance could not get through the crowd of celebrators, the authorities said. Police said they arrested three people in connection with the shooting. Four others were stabbed, the New York Police Department said.

It’s not yet clear how much the celebrations – or Thursday’s ticker-tape parade – will cost the city’s taxpayers. The Police Department previously reported a $92 million tab for special-events overtime and security details for this summer’s events, including several World Cup matches, with city taxpayers footing most of the costs amid low federal reimbursement.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made no mention of the violence that marred Saturday night’s celebrations, posting a statement on social media over the weekend thanking city workers “who kept New York running throughout the Knicks’ Finals run.”

“Whether you were responding to emergencies, staffing events, directing traffic, cleaning our streets, or working behind the scenes in ways most people never see, your dedication made this historic moment possible for millions of New Yorkers,” Mamdani wrote on social media. “By the time many of us woke up this morning, the city was ready for another day because of your work. I join millions of your fellow New Yorkers in saying thank you.”

Tisch, the police commissioner praised officers for “working across all five boroughs to keep people safe” during the event. She said the celebration was marred by “a relatively small number of people who used the celebration as an ‘excuse’ to turn to violence.”

“Many cops worked long, grueling tours,” she posted on social media. “Many came in on their days off. And many went straight from a long night into the Puerto Rican Day Parade and FIFA watch parties this morning. To every cop who put themselves at risk to ensure others could celebrate safely: thank you for your noble service. This city is grateful.”

The Knicks are scheduled to hold a parade Thursday along the Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan that is expected to draw tens of thousands of revelers to the streets.