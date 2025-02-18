Quantcast
ICE Van Bursts into Flames in Philadelphia, Igniting Speculation about Left-Wing Terrorism

'The cause of the fire is unknown, but no foul play is suspected at this time...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An Immigration and Customs Enforcement burst into flames Tuesday in Philadelphia, igniting speculation that the incident could have been an act of terrorism by left-wing or pro-immigration zealots.

“A minivan operated by ICE has reportedly been set ablaze during operations in Philadelphia,” conservative pundit Charlie Kirk posted on Twitter/X, reacting to the breaking news. “If found to be intentional, which it appears to be, this is literal leftwing terrorism to make sure our country continues to be invaded.”

However, Kirk jumped the gun, according to Philadelphia authorities. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department reportedly told the Daily Beast that the fire was accidental and not an act of protest, while an ICE spokesperson confirmed the same.

“The Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished the flames after arriving on scene. There were no injuries due to the fast response from the fire department and the vehicle’s occupants,” an ICE spokesperson told Newsweek Tuesday afternoon. “The cause of the fire is unknown, but no foul play is suspected at this time.”

Still, the conflagration of the ICE van comes at time when liberal protests are occurring across the country—many of them promoting calls for violence against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

At a Monday rally in DC, for instance, a reporter for conservative personality Laura Loomer spotted one protestor holding a sign featuring a picture of the Luigi cartoon character coupled with the slogan, “Deny, Defend, Depose”—a reference to alleged left-wing assassin, Luigi Mangione, and the words he wrote on the bullets he used to murder an insurance CEO.

Meanwhile, liberal politicians from Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, are calling on illegal immigrants to openly flaunt the law.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

