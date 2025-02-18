Proposal Would Keep Violent Criminals from Seeking Asylum

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) Violent criminals of other nations should not be allowed to seek asylum in the United States, says a North Carolina congressman.

U.S. Rep. Rev. Mark Harris, R-N.C., on Thursday introduced No Asylum for Criminals Act, backed by eight cosponsors that included Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., and three congressmen in southern border states.

“After the Biden administration abused the law to intentionally let illegal aliens in our country, it’s clear we need to strengthen asylum law,” Harris said in a release. “Allowing convicted felons to enter the U.S. not only risks the safety of American citizens, but it also risks the safety of other asylum seekers and adds to the backlog of claims.”

Immigration Accountability Project has endorsed the measure.

The proposal amends the Immigration and Nationality Act for authority of the attorney general in relation to felonies or misdemeanors. Nonpolitical crimes and threats to U.S. security are also reasons for denial.

More than a dozen proposals on immigration involve North Carolina senators and representatives either as authors or cosponsors.

Cosponsors include Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Randy Weber and Keith Self of Texas. Also signing on are Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., and Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.