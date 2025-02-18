A Disturbance in the Force: Mark Hamill’s Pants Fall down During Speech

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor and turbo-liberal activist Mark Hamill appeared to have a wardrobe malfunction as he presented during the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

💀Star Wars actor Mark Hamill’s pants appeared to drop to his knees while presenting at the BAFTAs His voice shook as he suddenly grabbed at his pants. "Mark started speaking, then his suit trousers just dropped to his knees. It was like they were too big for him," the source… pic.twitter.com/zTwj7eF3xp — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 18, 2025

The event occurred at London’s Royal Festival Hall, according to the U.K. outlet The Sun.

“Mark started speaking then his suit trousers just dropped to his knees,” a source who was at the award show told the outlet. “It was like they were too big for him.”

The anonymous source noted that people in attendance seemed shock by the 73-year-old losing his pants.

“All the big stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody would have seen it from their angle. Most guests looked horrified but said nothing,” the source continued. “It was a moment that you wouldn’t have believed unless you saw it.”

The actor who played the iconic role of Luke Skywalker was presenting the award for this years best film when the incident occurred.

The clip quickly circulated on social media with the majority making fun of the incident.

“You would think with his amount of money he could afford to buy pants that actually fit him,” one user wrote.

Others expressed how it was impressive Hamill was able to recover as he spoke about the uniqueness of cinema.

“They create immersive cinematic landscapes that feel live whether they’re set here in London or anywhere you imagine they can take you,” he said as he managed to pick his pants back up.

“This dude’s pants fell down and he continued talking as if nothing happened,” Collin Rugg wrote on X. “Pretty impressive tbh.”

Hamill was previously in the news for how much he dislikes President Donald Trump. When Trump returned to the White House, the actor stated he would be doing a weeklong “symbolic protest” on social media.