Quantcast
Thursday, January 25, 2024

Illinois Councilman Proposes ‘Sign-Up List’ for Residents to House Illegals

'If you want to live your virtues, and you support this policy, and you live in a nice, comfortable home in this town, then maybe, maybe open it up...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) An Illinois councilman proposed this week that the government distribute a “sign-up” list for those willing to house illegal immigrants arriving in the area, NewsNation reported.

Josh McBroom, a city council member in the wealthy Illinois suburb of Naperville, warned during a Jan. 16 council meeting that it was only a matter of time before illegals started showing up in their community as tens of thousands continue to flood Chicago

Councilors for the town are not affiliated with any political party.

Naperville was a very “affluent community” with “a lot of big homes,” McBroom noted.

I do know that there’s a lot of people that do care, and I think we live in a compassionate community, so … my idea would be—let’s find out who’s willing to help,” he added.

He proposed creating a “sign-up sheet … for individuals that would be willing to house” illegal immigrants.

“And if there’s people that would do that, God bless them,” he said.

“So, if we could raise awareness in that way, I think we need to find out,” he added. “I think we need to find out who would be willing to house migrant families.”

McBroom admitted after his comments at the meeting went viral that he was intentionally pushing his town’s liberal residents to live up to the “sanctuary city” status they claim to support.

“If you want to live your virtues, and you support this policy, and you live in a nice, comfortable home in this town, then maybe, maybe open it up,” McBroom explained. 

The councilman conceded that he was being “a little bit provocative” with the proposal, but he said his “solution” was the one that made the most sense.

“They’re voting for people that have supported this open border policy,” he said. “Over half of the town voted for this policy. Are you gonna help out? Because we’re not going to spend tax dollars on it.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Poll: D.C. Jurors Have Extreme Bias Toward J6 Defendants
Next article
Seattle Pays BLM Rioters $10M for Violent Political Unrest in 2020

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com