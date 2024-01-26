Illinois Councilman Proposes ‘Sign-Up List’ for Residents to House Illegals

(Headline USA) An Illinois councilman proposed this week that the government distribute a “sign-up” list for those willing to house illegal immigrants arriving in the area, NewsNation reported.

Josh McBroom, a city council member in the wealthy Illinois suburb of Naperville, warned during a Jan. 16 council meeting that it was only a matter of time before illegals started showing up in their community as tens of thousands continue to flood Chicago.

Councilors for the town are not affiliated with any political party.

Naperville was a very “affluent community” with “a lot of big homes,” McBroom noted.

“I do know that there’s a lot of people that do care, and I think we live in a compassionate community, so … my idea would be—let’s find out who’s willing to help,” he added.

He proposed creating a “sign-up sheet … for individuals that would be willing to house” illegal immigrants.

“And if there’s people that would do that, God bless them,” he said.

“So, if we could raise awareness in that way, I think we need to find out,” he added. “I think we need to find out who would be willing to house migrant families.”

McBroom admitted after his comments at the meeting went viral that he was intentionally pushing his town’s liberal residents to live up to the “sanctuary city” status they claim to support.

“If you want to live your virtues, and you support this policy, and you live in a nice, comfortable home in this town, then maybe, maybe open it up,” McBroom explained.

The councilman conceded that he was being “a little bit provocative” with the proposal, but he said his “solution” was the one that made the most sense.

“They’re voting for people that have supported this open border policy,” he said. “Over half of the town voted for this policy. Are you gonna help out? Because we’re not going to spend tax dollars on it.”