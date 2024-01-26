Poll: D.C. Jurors Have Extreme Bias Toward J6 Defendants

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Jan. 6, 2021, defendants’ desire to have their trials moved to venues other than Washington D.C. turned out to be very reasonable due to the recent proof that there couldn’t be a fair trial for them there.

A recent survey that was conducted by Triton Polling and Research between Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 8, 2024, revealed that there is an extreme level of bias among potential jurors living in the area toward anyone who participated in the protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Of the 422 “jury eligible residents” who were surveyed, 27.5% described the protestors as “insurrectionists.” Others described them as “criminals” (13%), “domestic terrorists” (14.9%) or “traitors” (11.6%).

When they were asked if they thought the protest at the Capitol was “an act of terrorism,” 63.6% said they “strongly agree,” with just 8% saying that they “strongly disagree.”

After the survey participants were informed that “the penalty for insurrection, treason or committing an act of domestic terrorism is life imprisonment or death,” 26.9% said that they “strongly agree” and 21.1% said they “somewhat agree” that those penalties would “be a fair punishment for anyone who participated in any of the events of January 6.”

In addition to that, most (51.4%) of the survey participants said that they “strongly agree” with the statement that “anyone who participated in the events at the Capitol on January 6 should serve prison time.” Only 17.4% of participants said that they “somewhat agree.” Just 10.9% said they “strongly disagree” and 11.3% said they “somewhat disagree.”

“The amount of bias in Washington, DC is so insurmountable that jurors can’t possibly be impartial because of their inherent fears. I mean, 60% thought their life was in danger on Jan. 6… How can I go to trial where 86% of the people think I’m an insurrectionist and 50% believe I deserve the death penalty or life in prison?” Edward Jacob Lang, one of the defendants, told the Epoch Times.