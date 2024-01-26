Seattle Pays BLM Rioters $10M for Violent Political Unrest in 2020

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The city of Seattle announced that it would take money out of the taxpayers’ pockets and pay $10 million to BLM terrorists so that a lawsuit over allegations of excessive force from more than four dozen plaintiffs would be settled.

On Jan. 24, 2024, the deal was announced with no admission of wrongdoing from the city as part of the settlement related to mass demonstrations and destruction of the city back in 2020 over the death of a career criminal, George Floyd, according to the Federalist.

“This decision was the best financial decision for the City considering risk, cost and insurance. The case has been a significant drain on the time and resources of the City and would have continued to be so through an estimated three-month trial that was scheduled to begin in May,” City Attorney Ann Davison said in a press release.

In September 2020, the radical activists filed the lawsuit, involving more than a million documents, over 10,000 videos and “hundreds of interactions between the plaintiffs and law enforcement officers.”

“This settlement resolves the majority of the remaining claims arising out of the 2020 demonstration period and is a big step toward allowing the City to focus on the important work of today while moving forward from events four years ago,” Davison added.

The city settled a separate lawsuit in federal court back in February of last year that was also related to the BLM’s domestic terrorism, with Seattle agreeing to pay more than $3.6 million after a federal judge found officials deleted evidence of government failures to protect businesses during the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP).

CHOP, also known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ), was a six-block area that was annexed by far-left anarchists who then declared the territory “autonomous” with their border control and I.D. checks. Then-Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan compared CHAZ to a “block party” and celebrated the demonstration as a “summer of love.”

Denver was another Democrat-controlled city that gave millions of dollars ($5 million) to the Marxist terrorists.