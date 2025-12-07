Walz Whines About ‘R-Word’ Taunts After Trump Calls Him Out

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz complained Thursday that residents had begun taunting him with the word “retarded” after President Donald Trump used the term to criticize him in a Thanksgiving message.

“This creates danger,” Walz said during a press conference. “And I’ll tell you what, in my time on this, I’d never seen this before. People driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people.”

Walz branded Trump’s remarks “shameful,” claiming that he had “yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official, say, ‘You’re right. That’s shameful. He should not say it.’”

🚨 TIM WALZ says that people are driving by his house and using the term 'retard.' "This creates danger… we know how these things go, they start with taunts, they turn to violence." pic.twitter.com/KQe217MYyQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2025

Walz’s comments came in response to a lengthy message posted by Trump on Truth Social on Nov. 27.

In the post, Trump outlined what he described as growing problems stemming from immigration in Minnesota, specifically citing Somali immigrants and alleged gang activity.

Trump also blasted Walz’s record on crime, accusing the governor of leaving Minnesotans vulnerable.

“Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump said. “The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both.”

Trump’s remarks came as Minnesota continues to face scrutiny over a massive COVID-19 relief fraud scheme that even former Attorney General Merrick Garland described as the largest pandemic-related fraud uncovered to date.

According to the New York Times and other reports, the scheme involved Somali immigrant-linked groups that siphoned at least $250 million in relief funds in Minnesota.