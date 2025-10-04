ICE Uncovers Even More Disturbing Facts About ICE Fugitive in Iowa

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration released even more damning information about Ian Andre Roberts, the ICE fugitive caught leading one of the largest school districts in Iowa, including a shocking criminal history.

According to an ICE press release, Roberts has been arrested and charged with crimes a whopping total of seven times. Most recently, he was criminally charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

His first arrest came on July 3, 1996, in New York on narcotics-related charges, including possession with intent to sell and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

In 1998, he was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in Queens, NY. That case was dismissed in 1999.

In 2012, he was convicted of reckless driving, unsafe operation and speeding in Maryland.

In 2020, he was charged with second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. This case led to a conviction of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

On Sept. 26, 2025 — the day ICE arrested him — Roberts was detained with a Glock 9mm pistol and a fixed-blade hunting knife.

To make matters worse, his immigration history included two visas, four failed applications for lawful residency, likely the result of his criminal background.

He first entered the U.S. in June 1994, later leaving at an unknown date before returning ahead of his 1996 arrest.

Roberts re-entered in March 1999 on an F-1 student visa, followed by multiple departures and re-entries.

He received a work authorization permit in February 2000, then filed several green card applications, including one in 2001, three in 2018 and another in 2019. All were denied.

In May 2024, Roberts failed to appear before an immigration judge, triggering a removal order.

Despite this extensive record, Roberts was still able to secure the superintendent position of a major Iowa school district.

His arrest in September 2025 sparked outrage that an illegal alien with such a vast criminal history could ever have been entrusted with leading public schools.

School records obtained by Headline USA show Roberts was hired in 2023 at a base salary of $270,000, which was increased to $305,917 for the 2024–25 school year.