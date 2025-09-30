ICE Fugitive Serving as Top Education Official Was Registered Voter in Md

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The ICE fugitive found last week leading Iowa’s largest school district has also been registered to vote in Maryland, top Maryland lawmakers revealed Monday.

The illegal alien, Ian Andre Roberts, was apprehended Friday after allegedly attempting to flee arrest by federal immigration officers. His arrest raised nationwide concern that he was able to become one of the most influential education officials in Iowa despite lacking lawful status.

Worse, the Maryland House Freedom Caucus said in a public letter that Roberts held a Maryland driver’s license and was registered to vote in the state.

A voter-registration record shared by Townhall columnist Dustin Grage lists an “Ian Andre Roberts” as registered in Greenbelt, Md., as a Democrat since Jan. 18, 2012.

🚨 BREAKING: Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts has been registered as a DEMOCRAT since 2012 in Maryland. My sources close to the law firm representing Des Moines Schools say that the Roberts carries a Maryland ID available to certain visa holders (F, J, or M categories). pic.twitter.com/ZtwfwE3cjv — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 29, 2025

Headline USA’s separate search of Maryland records returned an “Ian Andre Roberts” registered at the same Greenbelt address with a registration date of Feb. 1, 2017. This outlet could not independently verify which record, if either, belongs to the individual apprehended in Iowa.

Roberts’s LinkedIn shows he worked for four years as a top managing director at the District of Columbia Public Schools, in addition to nearly 10 years as a principal within the Baltimore City Public Schools system. He ultimately relocated to Iowa in July 2023, just a month after his top appointment.

State Delegate Matt Morgan blasted Maryland officials for the apparent failure: “Once again, our citizens’ votes are diluted and the democratic process is undermined as another illegal alien is found on Maryland’s voter rolls. This isn’t about politics; it violates our fundamental right to fair and secure elections.”

Roberts is a Guyanese national who entered the U.S. in 1999 on a student visa and received a final deportation order in May 2024. Just a year earlier, he was appointed as the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, overseeing more than 60 school buildings and over 30,000 students.

Court documents exclusively obtained by Headline USA revealed Roberts’s base salary was $280,000. That figure rose to $305,917 for the 2024–25 school year.

Roberts’s reported voter registration surfaced as the DOJ requested that Maryland turn over voter registration data to ensure compliance with federal election laws.

The Maryland House Freedom Caucus accused State Board of Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis of stonewalling the request over concerns the list could be used to enforce immigration law.

Only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in most elections.

Read Roberts’s presumed voter registration below.