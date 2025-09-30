Tuesday, September 30, 2025

ICE Fugitive Serving as Top Education Official Was Registered Voter in Md

Posted by Luis Cornelio
New York City Police
Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The ICE fugitive found last week leading Iowa’s largest school district has also been registered to vote in Maryland, top Maryland lawmakers revealed Monday. 

The illegal alien, Ian Andre Roberts, was apprehended Friday after allegedly attempting to flee arrest by federal immigration officers. His arrest raised nationwide concern that he was able to become one of the most influential education officials in Iowa despite lacking lawful status. 

Worse, the Maryland House Freedom Caucus said in a public letter that Roberts held a Maryland driver’s license and was registered to vote in the state. 

A voter-registration record shared by Townhall columnist Dustin Grage lists an “Ian Andre Roberts” as registered in Greenbelt, Md., as a Democrat since Jan. 18, 2012.

Headline USA’s separate search of Maryland records returned an “Ian Andre Roberts” registered at the same Greenbelt address with a registration date of Feb. 1, 2017. This outlet could not independently verify which record, if either, belongs to the individual apprehended in Iowa. 

Roberts’s LinkedIn shows he worked for four years as a top managing director at the District of Columbia Public Schools, in addition to nearly 10 years as a principal within the Baltimore City Public Schools system. He ultimately relocated to Iowa in July 2023, just a month after his top appointment. 

State Delegate Matt Morgan blasted Maryland officials for the apparent failure: “Once again, our citizens’ votes are diluted and the democratic process is undermined as another illegal alien is found on Maryland’s voter rolls. This isn’t about politics; it violates our fundamental right to fair and secure elections.” 

Roberts is a Guyanese national who entered the U.S. in 1999 on a student visa and received a final deportation order in May 2024. Just a year earlier, he was appointed as the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, overseeing more than 60 school buildings and over 30,000 students. 

Court documents exclusively obtained by Headline USA revealed Roberts’s base salary was $280,000. That figure rose to $305,917 for the 2024–25 school year. 

Roberts’s reported voter registration surfaced as the DOJ requested that Maryland turn over voter registration data to ensure compliance with federal election laws. 

The Maryland House Freedom Caucus accused State Board of Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis of stonewalling the request over concerns the list could be used to enforce immigration law. 

Only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in most elections. 

Read Roberts’s presumed voter registration below.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Don Lemon Rants About White Men While Married to One
Next article
Russia Says It’s ‘Analyzing’ the Possibility of the US Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com