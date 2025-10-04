Saturday, October 4, 2025

SPLC Activist Deletes Threat Against DHS Social Media Managers 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
homeland security
U.S. Department of Homeland Security / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A radical activist and self-declared journalist attempted to dox the people behind the Department of Homeland Security’s account on X.

Hannah Gais, a researcher at the radical leftist Southern Poverty Law Center, urged her followers to message her if they “know anything about who” runs the page. 

“You can remain completely anonymous,” she added.  

She made the call to action after DHS posted a meme declaring visas for communists, terrorists, and globalists would be “DENIED.” The post featured Gigachad, a hyper-masculine online character. 

Gais quickly deleted the post after facing backlash for trying to unmask federal workers and after DHS posted a second meme to reply to her threat.

An X account called “Anarseldain” took credit for sounding the alarm. “This is a clear incitement to violence,” the account wrote, noting the post was archived.

Other pages echoed Anarseldain’s criticism, demanding that the X owner ban Gais from the platform.

Headline USA reached out to Gais via email and offered an interview for her to explain her plans. A response was not received before publication.

The targeting of federal officials is part of SPLC’s long-running campaign to smear conservatives and conservative organizations as hateful or extremist. 

Scrutiny intensified after the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. 

SPLC’s attacks on Kirk and TPUSA were so vicious that they featured him in a “Hatewatch” newsletter just one day before his death, as first reported by 1819 News. 

The pattern extended to SPLC’s May 2025 report, “The Year in Hate and Extremism 2024,” which included a section called “Turning Point USA: A Case Study of the Hard Right in 2024.” 

The report conflated TPUSA with white supremacy and anti-democracy movements. Yet after Kirk’s death, SPLC claimed to “condemn the shooting of Charlie Kirk and all violence in any form.” 

In response to the criticisms, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the bureau would cut ties with SPLC, a sharp reversal from years of influence and collaboration. 

