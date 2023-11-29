Quantcast
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Hunter Biden’s Friend Fears Dems Betting on ‘Political Expediency of Sacrificing Hunter’

'Intentionally or not, they’re betting on the political expediency of sacrificing Hunter...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
AP Photo: Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In an interview with Politico, a confidant of embattled figure Hunter Biden unveiled panic about Democratic lawmakers seemingly leveraging “the political expediency of sacrificing Hunter.” 

The discussion came amid a Politico analysis of Hunter’s new legal tactics, including filing lawsuits against detractors and a scheduled testimony before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee. 

“Intentionally or not, they’re betting on the political expediency of sacrificing Hunter,” the unnamed friend claimed. “The greater good is served by accountability and vindication, and not by acquiescence to political prosecution and the effort to dehumanize him.” 

This admission follows the damning perception that some House Democrats have withdrawn support for Hunter’s legal battles as long as they claim no impact on the president. 

Amid allegations against Hunter, House Democrats issued stern statements, unapologetically addressing his legal predicaments. 

“Hunter Biden may have very well done some improper things. He’s a disturbed man. Almost every president has had problematic family members,” remarked House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., to Politico on Sept. 13.  

Echoing Nadler, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., weighed in during an ABC News interview, highlighting Hunter’s involvement in “unlawful and wrong things.” 

Both Nadler and Raskin are central figures in the Democratic defense against the Biden impeachment inquiry. A Politico report from September outlined a shift in defense strategies due to their initial claims lacking significant impact. 

“You can’t impeach Hunter Biden,” Raskin claimed. “But he will be prosecuted.” Raskin appeared to argue that Hunter’s issues fall under DOJ investigation and should remain beyond the purview of the House of Representatives.

Even Rep. Stacy E. Plaskett, D-V.I., echoed Raskin’s stance, stressing, “Our job, or my job, will be to remind the American people of that over and over again — that Hunter Biden is not the administration,” she claimed. 

The report surfaces amidst accusations that Hunter might be attempting a political spectacle by requesting a public hearing before the House Oversight Committee as it probes alleged political corruption linked to Biden.

