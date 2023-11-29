China Infiltrates U.S., Congress Warns

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed by members of the bipartisan House China Select Committee in a recent memo that the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] has deeply infiltrated the United States.

The threat specifically came from the United Front Work Department [UFWD], a political strategy that was called the “magic weapon” by Xi Jinping, the leader of China, according to the Daily Mail.

The “magic weapon” is the plan that the CCP uses to influence beyond its circle without the information appearing to come directly from the Chinese government.

It was reported that the communist government spent billions of dollars on the system each year, with the UFWD being affiliated with some 600 groups in the U.S. that are all in regular touch with the CCP.

“United front work damages U.S. interests through legal and illegal technology transfer, surveillance of Chinese diaspora communities, promotion of favorable narratives about the PRC through ostensibly independent voices and the neutralization or harassment of critics of the CCP,” the new report read.

The report also added that the U.S. doesn’t have a similar program.

“The United States has no direct analog, and the U.S. Government has struggled to counter united front work with traditional counterintelligence, law enforcement and diplomatic tools,” the report said.

The document was written to guide Americans to remain vigilant if they are targeted by China’s influence operations.

Among other goals of the UFWD are taking over Taiwan, establishing a new global order that revolves around CCP values and interests and controlling ostensibly non-governmental groups like academic institutions, non-profits and media.

It was also reported that the UFWD “played a central role in formulating, implementing and defending policies to ‘Sinicize’ China’s ethnic minorities, including the ongoing genocide of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang,” as well as monitoring and tracking Uyghurs and mobilizing propaganda to counter criticism of its treatment of the Muslim minority group.

“In addition to promoting narratives favorable to the CCP abroad, the UFWD collects intelligence, exerts control over overseas Chinese-language media outlets, seeks to influence Chinese diaspora groups, facilitates illicit technology transfer and interferes in politics in other countries, including by co-opting and influencing foreign academic, political and business elites,” the memo said.