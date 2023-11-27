Rep. Smith Slams Biden for Alleged Lies on Chinese Payments to Family

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., unleashed a scathing critique of President Joe Biden’s purported deception concerning financial ties with China.

During a Nov. 26 appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Smith minced no words as he slammed Biden, citing contradictions between his campaign statements and subsequent revelations.

“When President Biden was running for office, he said that his family did not receive any money from China. We know now that that’s not true,” Smith told host Maria Bartiromo, emphasizing Biden’s apparent knowledge of his son’s business dealings despite earlier denials.

Smith’s comments come amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry on Biden’s alleged financial ties to his family’s foreign dealings.

Drawing from compelling evidence, Smith referenced messages purportedly linking the Bidens to Chinese business interests.

He highlighted a disclosed text message where Hunter Biden allegedly mentioned being beside his father while anticipating a response from a Chinese business partner. Additionally, Smith detailed a $40,000 loan payment from James Biden to the president, claiming that 10% of that amount originated from a Chinese business official.

Addressing inquiries about potential tax implications, Smith pointed out discrepancies in Biden’s tax returns, noting the absence of documentation regarding interest income from granted loans.

“One thing that we’re looking at on the Ways and Means Committee, of course, is through the tax focus. And we have now seen checks going to President Biden of $240,000 as loan repayments to James Biden,” Smith added.

“But if you look at the president’s tax returns that he has released publicly, there’s no documentation of any interest income that he has received for any loans that he had granted towards anyone,” he continued.

The conversation turned to the Ways and Means Committee’s efforts to extract further information through subpoenas. Smith voiced frustration over the Biden DOJ’s impediments in compelling certain individuals to comply, particularly regarding tax-related matters.

When probed about the timeline for hearings and the appearances of key figures, Smith remained cautious, citing the reluctance of some individuals and the DOJ’s alleged obstruction.

“As you’ve said, we have subpoenas out there for Hunter, James Biden, and also several other members,” Smith explained, highlighting the challenges in securing compliance. “Hopefully, they’ll come forward because we have to get answers to numerous questions that still are left out there.”