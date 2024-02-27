Hunter Biden Claims His Sobriety Is Key to Joe Winning in November

(Headline USA) Hunter Biden claimed this week that his sobriety was key to President Joe Biden winning re-election in November.

“I have something much bigger than even myself at stake,” the embattled first son said, according to Axios.

“We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy,” he continued, echoing an oft-repeated Democrat talking point. “You have to believe that you’re worth the work, or you’ll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here.”

Hunter went on to complain about how difficult it had been to remain sober amid increased public scrutiny into his personal life and finances, which now includes two criminal cases in Delaware and California stemming from his years of brazen lawlessness and impunity.

“I don’t care whether you’re 10 years sober, two years sober, two months sober or 200 years sober—your brain at some level is always telling you there’s still one answer,” he said.

“Maybe it’s the ultimate test for a recovering addict— I don’t know,” he continued. “I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face.”

Hunter Biden has frequently cited his history with drug addiction, even using it as an excuse to justify evading his taxes, which he was indicted for last year.

“In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances,” he told reporters last month.

According to Hunter’s 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things—as well as the records of his correspondence from his abandoned laptop—the first son’s descent into substance abuse escalated following the May 2015 death of his brother, Beau, due to brain cancer.

The year prior, however, he had been discharged from the U.S. Navy after testing positive for cocaine, and there are strong indications of a relapse occurring as early as 2013.

Hunter testified in court last July that he has been sober from alcohol and drugs since June 2019, and a representative for his legal team confirmed to Axios that he has remained so since then.

However, some suspect that he may have been using cocaine while staying at the White House in July 2023. After a bag was discovered in the West Wing, an investigation led by the Secret Service was unable to conclusively rule out Hunter as the culprit, and he appeared to be taking a bump from his hand while joining family members on a balcony to celebrate Independence Day.

When asked what he would say to others struggling with addiction, Hunter Biden told Axios:“Embrace the state in which you came into recovery—which is that feeling of hopelessness which forces you into a choice. And then understand that what is required is that you basically have to change everything.”