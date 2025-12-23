Huckabee Says Iran Didn’t ‘Get the Full Message’ in Last US Bombing as Israel Pushing for Another War

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Monday that Iran “didn’t get the full message” following the US airstrikes that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in June, comments that came as Israel is pushing for the US to support another attack on the country.

“Iran, I don’t know if they ever took [President Trump] seriously until the night that the B-2 bombers went to Fordow,” Huckabee said in an interview with Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, referring to one of the underground Iranian nuclear facilities bombed by the US.

“I hope they got the message, but apparently they didn’t get the full message because … they appear to be trying to reconstitute and find a new way to dig the hole deeper, secure it more,” Huckabee added, referring to reports that say there’s been activity at the bombed nuclear sites.

Huckabee made the comments when asked if the US would support another attack on Iran if Israel determined “further military action was necessary” based on Iran’s work on its civilian nuclear program and ballistic missile program. According to a report from NBC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask President Trump to back another attack on Iran over Israeli concerns about Iran’s ballistic missiles, which were effective at striking Israeli territory during the 12-Day War.

“It’s hard for me to tell you what the US would do because that’s a policy decision that’ll be made at the White House,” Huckabee said. “All I can do is point to you what the president has said repeatedly, and he consistently has said Iran is never going to enrich uranium.”

Since the ceasefire that ended the US-Israeli war on Iran, President Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran again if it resumes enriching uranium. Earlier this month, he also suggested that he could “obliterate” Iran’s ballistic missiles. “We can knock out their missiles very quickly. We have great power,” Trump said.

For its part, Iran has said its uranium enrichment has been halted by the US bombing campaign, but it has vowed to restart the program, framing it as a matter of national pride, while maintaining its policy that it will never pursue a nuclear weapon. Iran has also rejected the idea of entering a deal with the US that requires limits on its ballistic missile program since its missiles are its only way to deter Israel and the US.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.