House GOP Proposes Bill to Buy Greenland

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s Republican allies in the U.S. House recently proposed a bill to authorize Trump to buy Greenland.

Fox News reported that Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is leading the bill titled “Make Greenland Great Again Act.”

“Joe Biden took a blowtorch to our reputation these past four years, and before even taking office, President Trump is telling the world that America First is back. American economic and security interests will no longer take a backseat, and House Republicans are ready to help President Trump deliver for the American people,” Ogles told Fox News.

The news source added that the bill would allow Trump to enter into talks with Denmark after noon on Jan. 20, the first day of Trump’s second presidential term.

“Not later than five calendar days after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark relating to the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, the President shall transmit the agreement to the appropriate congressional committees, including all related materials and annexes,” the legislation stated.

The recent news came after Trump stated that he wanted to purchase Greenland for the security and freedom of the U.S. and the world.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede responded that Greenland doesn’t plan to become a part of the U.S. but instead become independent.

“The Greenlandic people’s opportunity for independence has been adopted through the provisions of the Self-Government Act, thereby creating a legal basis for how independence can be achieved,” he said. “A draft constitution for our country has also been prepared… Work has already begun with regard to creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state within the possibilities and provisions of the Self-Government Act.”

As Newsweek reported, Donald Trump Jr. and Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk flew to Greenland soon after Egede made these comments. They said they did not fly to the country to talk to local government officials.

Nevertheless, on Jan. 10, Egede said he was ready to discuss the future of Greenland with Trump.