Trump Talks about Buying Greenland

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently suggested that the United States buy Greenland because it would benefit the country’s and the world’s security and freedom.

Trump suggested buying Greenland in one of his Truth Social posts, where he announced Ken Howery, a well-known entrepreneur, investor and former U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, as his choice for United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.

“As a Co-Founder of PayPal and venture capital fund, Founders Fund, Ken turned American Innovation and Tech leadership into Global success stories, and that experience will be invaluable in representing us abroad,” he wrote.

Trump then suggested that buying Greenland is an “absolute necessity” for the United States and “national security and freedom throughout the world.”

Trump’s recent comments came after he suggested the U.S. should take back the Panama Canal. Trump also recently mocked Canadians by suggesting that the U.S. should annex the country and make it one of the American states.

Conservatives enthusiastically responded to Trump’s suggestion regarding Greenland.

“IT’S HAPPENING,” popular Trump impersonator Shawn Farash wrote.

"IT'S HAPPENING," popular Trump impersonator Shawn Farash wrote.

Others became so enthusiastic about the idea that they suggested that buying Greenland is long overdue, considering that “America has been spilling blood and spending treasure for the benefit of Europeans for over a century now.”

“I’m loving Trump’s foreign policy. We SHOULD take back the Panama Canal. We should take Greenland, too. What the hell are the Danes going to do about it? Go to the UN? NATO? Lmao. WE ARE NATO,” @ChristianHeiens wrote. “It’s time for the vassal states to pay tribute.”

"I'm loving Trump's foreign policy. We SHOULD take back the Panama Canal. We should take Greenland, too. What the hell are the Danes going to do about it? Go to the UN? NATO? Lmao. WE ARE NATO," @ChristianHeiens wrote. "It's time for the vassal states to pay tribute."

Famous cartoonist Scott Adams also responded to the recent news by proposing that Trump “hold a town hall in Greenland to pitch the idea of them being part of The United States (whatever that looks like) and let the country vote on it.”

“Non-binding, of course,” he added. “Denmark subsidizes Greenland with half a billion dollars per year. That’s cheap by American standards.”

"I'd like to see President Trump hold a town hall in Greenland to pitch the idea of them being part of The United States (whatever that looks like) and let the country vote on it. Non-binding, of course," he added.

Some people have also suggested that Trump should take over Mexico.

Some people have also suggested that Trump should take over Mexico.

Others also joked about Trump taking over England.

Others also joked about Trump taking over England.

However, Greenland’s prime minister, Múte Egede, opposed the suggestions in a written comment, as reported by the Guardian.

“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom,” Egede wrote.