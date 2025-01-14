Biden’s Retirement: WH Mum on Whether He’ll Fade into Seclusion

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Will Joe Biden fade out of public view after his tumultuous one term or is he planning to remain active in the years to come? White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre won’t say.

On Monday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre about Biden’s recent claim that he would “not be out of sight, out of mind” after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.

“President Biden says he’s not gonna be ‘out of sight, out of mind.’ But isn’t that what voters basically said that they wanted- him gone?” Doocy asked, referencing the results of the 2024 election.

Jean-Pierre retorted with a long tribute to Biden’s career, ignoring the question entirely while claiming the 81-year-old president deserved respect, as captured in a video shared by the Media Research Center and the Daily Caller.

“This is a president that has served more than 50 years, who has given all of himself, if you will, as a public servant, whether as a senator, as a local elected official, as vice president and now as president,” Jean-Pierre claimed.

Doocy: “And President Biden says that he’s not going to be out of sight, out of mind. But isn’t that what voters basically said that they wanted — is him gone?” KJP: “So, look, this is a president that has served more than 50 years, who has given all of himself if you will —… pic.twitter.com/kCO0Rt9jMy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2025

She continued, “I think anybody who has served that long and does it from their heart and soul because they believe this country deserves so much more, they believe that the American people deserve more and has worked day in and day out, certainly as president the last four years, I think deserves some respect.”

Jean-Pierre concluded her remarks by reiterating that Biden “deserves some respect.” However, the Democratic Party itself did not appear to have received the memo.

A coalition of Democratic politicians reportedly led what Republicans have called a “coup d’état” to force Biden out of the 2024 race.

According to the Daily Caller, at least 40 Democrats mounted a pressure campaign urging him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate.

Former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spearheaded the effort, culminating in Biden’s July announcement that he would not seek re-election.

Biden subsequently endorsed Kamala Harris, his unpopular vice president, as his successor. She went on to lose the 2024 election to Trump.