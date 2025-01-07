Quantcast
Greenland’s PM Wants Independence as Trump Suggests Buying Island

'Work has already begun with regard to creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state within the possibilities and provisions of the Self-Government Act...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede / Screenshot: @CollinRugg via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) In his New Year’s Day speech, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede announced that he wants the island to become independent from Denmark, reminding people about President-elect Donald Trump’s recent proposition to buy Greenland.

“The Greenlandic people’s opportunity for independence has been adopted through the provisions of the Self-Government Act, thereby creating a legal basis for how independence can be achieved,” Egede stated on the government’s website, as the Daily Wire translated.

He then stated that Denmark didn’t treat Greenland very well, claiming that the island was stuck in the “colonial era” and that it was time to “move on.”

“A draft constitution for our country has also been prepared,” he said. “Work has already begun with regard to creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state within the possibilities and provisions of the Self-Government Act.”

Trump previously suggested that the United States should buy Greenland because of national security reasons.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump said last month.

Former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien also appeared on Fox News at the end of last month, agreeing with Trump about Greenland and stating that it “is going to be the critical battleground of the future” since the “Russians and Chinese are all over the Arctic.”

“Now the Kingdom of Denmark owns Greenland, and they’ve got an obligation to defend Greenland,” he said. “And so President Trump said, ‘If you don’t defend Greenland, we’ll buy it and we’ll defend it, but we’re not going to defend it for free and let you not develop Greenland and not extract the minerals and oil and resources of Greenland, and while we defend it, Denmark gets rich, and the Kingdom of Denmark becomes even wealthier.’”

O’Brien also noted that if the U.S. buys Greenland, Trump would make it a part of Alaska.

“I mean, the native people in Greenland are very closely related to the people of Alaska, and we’ll make it a part of Alaska,” he said.

