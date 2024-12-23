Quantcast
Monday, December 23, 2024

Holiday Market Bans ‘Merry Christmas’ to Avoid Offending Non-Christians

'It's something to do with religion, they can’t say 'Christmas'...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) One of the largest “holiday” markets in the United Kingdom has come under scrutiny after vendors were reportedly ordered to greet customers with “Happy Holidays” instead of the more traditional “Happy Christmas.” 

The orders came from the London Southbank “Winter Come Together” market, which told stallholders not to use the word “Christmas” in an effort not to offend non-Christian shoppers, according to GN News. 

GN News host Ben Leo visited the market in the days leading up to Christmas to ask vendors about what seemed to be a disregard for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. During the interviews, one vendor lectured Leo that the market was a “winter market” rather than a “Christmas market.” 

When Leo asked him why Christmas was being dismissed, the vendor replied, “It’s something to do with religion, they can’t say ‘Christmas.’” 

Another vendor had Christmas decorations, including a Christmas-themed sweater. “This is the first sign of Christmas I’ve seen in this market,” Leo remarked while standing in front of the vendor. 

“Good man, look at that,” Leo added as the vendor took off his coat to showcase what is known as an “ugly Christmas sweater.” 

Leo approached a couple to ask whether they preferred “Happy Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.” The male partner replied, “Both.”  

When asked why he chose both, the woman explained that “not everybody celebrates Christmas.” 

Another customer had a different opinion: “Oh, Happy Christmas, absolutely! Happy Christmas.” Leo jokingly remarked that he might offend others, to which the man responded, “Oh, I know.” 

When asked whether the market should be referred to as a “Christmas Market” or a “Winter Market,” the man chose the former. 

GB News report comes as critics suggest that Great Britain, Europe and the U.S. are undergoing significant changes in their national identities.

Many point to the fact that the name “Muhammad,” historically associated with the Prophet Muhammad in Islam, became the most popular name given to boys in England and Wales in 2023. This name replaced “Noah,” the name of the biblical hero from the Old Testament’s book of Genesis, from the top spot.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senator Paul Releases ‘Festivus Report’ for 2024 to Highlight Government Waste
Next article
It’ Eggnog Season. The Boozy Beverage Dates Back to Medieval England But Remains a Holiday Hit

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com