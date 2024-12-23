Holiday Market Bans ‘Merry Christmas’ to Avoid Offending Non-Christians

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the largest “holiday” markets in the United Kingdom has come under scrutiny after vendors were reportedly ordered to greet customers with “Happy Holidays” instead of the more traditional “Happy Christmas.”

The orders came from the London Southbank “Winter Come Together” market, which told stallholders not to use the word “Christmas” in an effort not to offend non-Christian shoppers, according to GN News.

GN News host Ben Leo visited the market in the days leading up to Christmas to ask vendors about what seemed to be a disregard for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. During the interviews, one vendor lectured Leo that the market was a “winter market” rather than a “Christmas market.”

When Leo asked him why Christmas was being dismissed, the vendor replied, “It’s something to do with religion, they can’t say ‘Christmas.’”

Another vendor had Christmas decorations, including a Christmas-themed sweater. “This is the first sign of Christmas I’ve seen in this market,” Leo remarked while standing in front of the vendor.

“Good man, look at that,” Leo added as the vendor took off his coat to showcase what is known as an “ugly Christmas sweater.”

Leo approached a couple to ask whether they preferred “Happy Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.” The male partner replied, “Both.”

When asked why he chose both, the woman explained that “not everybody celebrates Christmas.”

Another customer had a different opinion: “Oh, Happy Christmas, absolutely! Happy Christmas.” Leo jokingly remarked that he might offend others, to which the man responded, “Oh, I know.”

When asked whether the market should be referred to as a “Christmas Market” or a “Winter Market,” the man chose the former.

GB News report comes as critics suggest that Great Britain, Europe and the U.S. are undergoing significant changes in their national identities.

Many point to the fact that the name “Muhammad,” historically associated with the Prophet Muhammad in Islam, became the most popular name given to boys in England and Wales in 2023. This name replaced “Noah,” the name of the biblical hero from the Old Testament’s book of Genesis, from the top spot.