Senator Paul Releases ‘Festivus Report’ for 2024 to Highlight Government Waste

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has released his annual report on wasteful government spending appropriately titled “The Festivus Report 2024.”

In this year’s report, Paul was able to find over a trillion dollars of waste in the Federal Government’s budget.

The report details numerous examples of the frivolous things that the government spends our tax dollars on.

The senator began the report by criticizing the fact that the debt has grown to an even higher level than a year ago.

“Last Festivus, we bemoaned the national debt nearing $34 trillion,” the report stated. “In just a year, Washington’s career politicians and bureaucrats have managed to push it beyond $36 trillion—unsurprisingly, with hardly a second thought.”

Paul went on to assign blame throughout government for the way that tax money is spent in Washington.

“Who’s to blame for our crushing national debt? Everybody,” it continued. “This year, members of both political parties in Congress voted for massive spending bills, filled with subsidies for underperforming industries, continued military aid to Ukraine, and controversial climate initiatives.”

The “Festivus” report highlights expenditures for things like ice skating drag queens warning about climate change, border security for Paraguay and the frequency to which lab rats opt to use cocaine.

Many other items that consume American tax dollars are detailed within the report.

The senator then went on to describe just how much debt the U.S. government is adding and how bad the spending is expected to get.

“The Congressional Budget Office predicts we will add an average of $2.1 trillion in debt annually for the next decade,” the report added. “The U.S. government will add over $6.4 billion of debt every single day for the next ten years, borrowing over $268 million every hour, $4.5 million every minute, and over $74,401 every second.”

Paul released the report early on Monday morning.