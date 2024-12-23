Quantcast
Monday, December 23, 2024

Senator Paul Releases ‘Festivus Report’ for 2024 to Highlight Government Waste

'In just a year, Washington’s career politicians and bureaucrats have managed to push it beyond $36 trillion—unsurprisingly, with hardly a second thought...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Rand Paul
Rand Paul / PHOTO: AP

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has released his annual report on wasteful government spending appropriately titled “The Festivus Report 2024.”

In this year’s report, Paul was able to find over a trillion dollars of waste in the Federal Government’s budget.

The report details numerous examples of the frivolous things that the government spends our tax dollars on.

The senator began the report by criticizing the fact that the debt has grown to an even higher level than a year ago.

“Last Festivus, we bemoaned the national debt nearing $34 trillion,” the report stated. “In just a year, Washington’s career politicians and bureaucrats have managed to push it beyond $36 trillion—unsurprisingly, with hardly a second thought.”

Paul went on to assign blame throughout government for the way that tax money is spent in Washington.

“Who’s to blame for our crushing national debt? Everybody,” it continued. “This year, members of both political parties in Congress voted for massive spending bills, filled with subsidies for underperforming industries, continued military aid to Ukraine, and controversial climate initiatives.”

The “Festivus” report highlights expenditures for things like ice skating drag queens warning about climate change, border security for Paraguay and the frequency to which lab rats opt to use cocaine.

Many other items that consume American tax dollars are detailed within the report.

The senator then went on to describe just how much debt the U.S. government is adding and how bad the spending is expected to get.

“The Congressional Budget Office predicts we will add an average of $2.1 trillion in debt annually for the next decade,” the report added. “The U.S. government will add over $6.4 billion of debt every single day for the next ten years, borrowing over $268 million every hour, $4.5 million every minute, and over $74,401 every second.”

Paul released the report early on Monday morning.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘It Took My Breath Away’: Cruz Blasts SNL Audience for Cheering on Alleged CEO Killer
Next article
Holiday Market Bans ‘Merry Christmas’ to Avoid Offending Non-Christians

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com