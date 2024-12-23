Quantcast
Monday, December 23, 2024

Hochul Gets Slammed after ‘Tone-Deaf’ Post Claiming She Made the Subways Safer

'In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day..."

Posted by Maire Clayton
Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The governor of New York was slammed after her tone-death remarks Sunday over the current state of the NYC subway.

Kathy Hochul took to X to expressed that she believes she has made the subways safer.

“In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day,” she wrote. “Since deploying the @NationalGuardNY to support @NYPDnews and @MTA safety efforts and adding cameras to all subway cars, crime is going down, and ridership is going up.”

The post came after a woman was set on fire inside a subway station earlier in the day.

Social media users were quick to point out her lack of awareness.

The popular conservative account Libs of TikTok put it bluntly in response to the post.

“A woman was burned alive on the subway today,” the account wrote.

Country singer John Rich also weighed in on the post.

“Safer for everyone except the lady getting burned alive today on your subways,” Rich said.

New York Senator Rob Ortt expressed that the governor was “tone deaf.”

“It doesn’t get more tone deaf than that,” he wrote. “The Governor must take down her tweet immediately and apologize to the victim’s family and New York taxpayers.”

The post was also hit was a context note as well.

“A sleeping woman aboard a subway car has died after being intentionally set on fire at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station,” the note read.

A Guatemalan national, Sebastian Zapeta, was later arrested as a suspect.

He was allegedly deported under the Trump administration but made his way back to the U.S. under President Joe Biden.

The crime occurred mere weeks after Marine veteran Daniel Penny was acquitted of charges that were tied to the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who allegedly threatened subway riders. 

