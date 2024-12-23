Gaetz Dismantles Ethics Report Released in Congress’s Final Hours

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican, is throwing cold water on the scandalous accusations outlined in a report released by the House Ethics Committee concerning claims of sex trafficking and misconduct.

In a series of posts on X, Gaetz shared on Monday screenshots of transcribed interviews with women he allegedly had sexual relations with, aiming to discredit claims that he paid women, including a minor, for sex.

These screenshots appear to be part of the broader documentation from the committee, but notably, they were not included in the final report, Gaetz said.

In one screenshot, one of the alleged victims affirmed that she “never charged anyone anything,” and suggested that any money Gaetz gave her was gifts: “I never – I never charged anyone anything. It was all their choice to give me whatever they wanted.”

In another screenshot, when asked if she believed she was trafficked, she replied, “No. I wouldn’t say that.”

ANOTHER ONE of the ethics witnesses who was an alleged “prostitute” claims she was indeed NOT when actually pressed in a deposition. This won’t be in the “ethics” report because of course. pic.twitter.com/SpZDPitbRp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 23, 2024

She also stated that she “never discussed money” with Gaetz and did not consider herself to be “escorting,” saying: “There was a lot of times where I did not get paid for being there. In that time, I thought a lot of these people were my friends.”

MORE TESTIMONY you won’t see in the “ethics” report. This is clearly not prostitution under any conceivable definition. Which is why I was never charged with a crime! pic.twitter.com/PpsVpeR3Sp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 23, 2024

Gaetz used these assertions to argue that he did not engage in prostitution, let alone sex trafficking. “Giving funds to someone you are dating – that they didn’t ask for – and that isn’t ‘charged’ for sex is now prostitution?!?” he questioned.

Giving funds to someone you are dating – that they didn’t ask for – and that isn’t “charged” for sex is now prostitution?!? There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge… pic.twitter.com/HzWODpBBB9 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 23, 2024

Despite a lengthy investigation by the Biden-led Department of Justice, Gaetz never faced any charges. Nevertheless, the House Ethics Committee continued its probe, increasing scrutiny after he led the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

“There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses,” Gaetz said.

The House Ethics Committee released its report despite the opposition of Chairman Michael Guest, who argued that the body no longer had jurisdiction over Gaetz following his resignation.

“The decision to publish a report after his resignation breaks from the Committee’s long-standing practice, opens the Committee to undue criticism, and will be viewed by some as an attempt to weaponize the Committee’s process,” Guest said.

He added, “We believe that operating outside the jurisdictional bounds set forth by House Rules and Committee standards, especially when making public disclosures, is a dangerous departure with potentially catastrophic consequences.”

Gaetz represented Florida’s 1st Congressional District since 2017 but resigned on Nov. 13 after President-elect Donald Trump attempted to nominate him for attorney general.

The Republican-led Senate rejected the nomination. He is now a paid host on One America News (OAN).