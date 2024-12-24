Drones Fall from Sky in Florida During Holiday Show, 7-Yr-Old Seriously Injured

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A holiday drone show went awry in Orlando Saturday resulting in a 7-year-old boy sustaining serious injuries.

Video of the incident circulated on social media.

So apparently they had to cancel the 2nd drone show at #LakeEolaPark tonight and I wonder if the drones that got knocked out during the 1st show was the cause 😬 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/xxySjbkohy — MosquitoCoFL Podcast (@MosquitoCoFL) December 22, 2024

The video showed several drones falling from the sky during its synchronized performance at Lake Eola Park.

The mother of the boy, Adriana Edgerton, told WESH her son was having open heart surgery after sustaining injuries from the event.

Edgerton described the aftermath of the incident.

“Everyone’s natural instinct was to duck and scatter, and before we realized it, my daughter found my son on the floor unconscious,” she said. “He had blood coming out of his face.”

She added his mouth was cut, and there was damage to one of his heart valves.

The Christmas drone show at Lake Eola in Orlando last night experienced severe malfunctions, with drones plummeting out of formation into the lake, and at least one crashing into the crowd. (Credit: OrlandoBungalower) pic.twitter.com/QmzIAnnzeE — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) December 22, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration stated it was opening an investigation over what occurred, according to WESH.

“Drone arrays and light shows are subject to FAA regulation,” it read. “Typically, these events require a waiver to the regulation that prohibits operating more than one drone at a time.”

The FAA ensured it has a rigorous process while reviewing drone events.

“We thoroughly review each drone show application to make sure the flying public and people on the ground will be safe,” it added.

The company behind the drones, Sky Elements Drones, expressed its sympathy over the accident in a statement with People magazine.

“Sky Elements Drones wants to extend our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery to those impacted at our Lake Eola show in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 21,” it read. “The well-being of our audience is our utmost priority, and we regret any distress or inconvenience caused.”

The company added it is working with FAA and City of Orlando to determine how the incident occurred.

The city of Orlando released a similar statement expressing its sympathy and determination to get to the bottom of what occurred, according to Click Orlando.

“Our thoughts are with the family and all those impacted by the outcome of this event,” the statement said. “The City remains in contact with the vendor and FAA who will conduct a thorough investigation.”